Migration: Monarch Butterfly

Imagine Super Generation—

travelers of 45 hundred miles

down the continental U.S.

from Canada into Mexico

for a place of never been to,

this 5th generation stronger,

larger, living eight times longer

for the farthest of flyings

filled with sweet nectar, pollen,

reserves after diapause

with an inborn compass (solar)

and antennas telling time,

magnetosensors, other tool

for polarization of light

as they ride the thermals,

these butterflies in migration

for pine and oak forests

in Michoacán, Mexico,

places of never been to,

yet always the same

these sites for overwintering,

for their covering of trees,

arriving before the honoring

Day of the Dead,

as in winged spirits revisiting

to be warmed for months

huddling in their know

what they want, this is their time

of regeneration for journey

that won’t return them home

but will take them north

to the milkweed of southern states,

for drumming of leaves of scent

knowing they’re in the landing

of right place birthing spring.