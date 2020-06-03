Migratory Flight of the Bar-Tailed Godwit

For eight days you journey

seventy-two hundred miles straight—

thirty-five miles an hour—flock

with no rest, food, or water—

nothing for your nourishing

high above Pacific Ocean

within gusts and storms,

cyclones pummeling

to the trade winds pulling

you strive to

stay the course so far

to your island of New Zealand,

(accompanied by your young

no longer the fledglings)

to travel following yearly cycle

of breeding and birth, life

over Alaskan tundra

and the feeding-filling with clams

and worms, seeds and berries

to double in size your weight

for the journey to shrink

your insides from working,

(to make room for fat),

the necessary shut-down

(partial) of your delicate brain

into conserving energy, strategies

(biological) maintaining

what you must

for arriving at distant destination

days after your Alaskan calls

you made resounding

met with preening,

bathing, stretching towards leading

from water’s edge wading

you lift yourselves one by one

into finding known V formation

in a flight drawing you into skies and wind

inviting the letting go.