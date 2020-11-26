Top 7 Causes Of Mold In Your Home (Why Regular Inspection And Removal Are Important!)

Whoever thought that those tiny green spores, when left unchecked, could wreak health hazards to you and your family? Mold Remediation Experts tell us of the 5 major causes of mold in your home.

1. Long-Standing Humidity

Locations, where humidity is almost a constant, are vulnerable to the proliferation of mold indoors. This is because molds thrive in environments that have a certain degree of moisture, whether that be on ceilings, walls, rarely used cabinets and drawers, and places closest to water sources (i.e. kitchen sink, faucet, etc.).

In addition to this, areas situated close to a body of water, more specifically, the sea, may also experience the presence of molds in parts of the home that aren’t well-ventilated or aren’t frequently utilised.

2. Leaking Pipes

It isn’t that molds strictly grow around the direct surrounding portions of leaking pipes. It’s that they may emerge on drywalls, sinks, and faucets, too. They don’t just stop in and around the pipes themselves.

Another possibility of mold growth has to do with leaks in geysers.

3. Roof Cracks

Moisture can amass indoors whenever roofs aren’t regularly inspected and repaired. Often, broken shingles and cracks in underlayments and beams are passageways for rainwater and snow to seep through.

If left unattended, over a period of time, moisture will permeate and transform into a kind of backlog in and through ceiling and walls. And this slow process shall eventually make said locations susceptible to mold infestation.

4. Basements

You may have noticed that among the rooms of your abode which tends to experience frequent molding is the basement. Places that are below ground level are, in themselves, exposed to higher-than-average degrees of moisture.

A number of variables may be considered in this scenario. Either the ground or the “foundation” is of a moist nature, there are piping systems around the walls of the basement, or the basement as a whole has very poor air circulation.

5. Condensation Build-Up

Fifth on this list is condensation. Condensation takes place when warm air mixes with its cold counterpart (that, or when humidity is high inside any infrastructure). When this air “mixing” occurs, warm air will trap moisture brought about by cold air. And when it comes into contact with another cold surface, said warm air will immediately cool down and release moisture.

These will then become tiny water droplets on the same surface.

6. Leaking HVACs

Though air conditioning systems are a definite lifesaver especially during extreme weathering conditions, not being able to have them checked and maintained on a regular basis add to mold problems inside houses.

This distinct growth is referred to as Mucor. Here’s a classification of fungus that causes what’s known as “Mucormycosis”, a condition that weakens immune systems when inhaled for over long spans of time. Also, mucormycosis pneumonia is quick to turn from mild to severe.

7. Flooding

In the unfortunate mishap of flooding, the aftermath of it may instigate the likelihood of the mushrooming of molds and mold clusters not only on areas affected by the flood, but its surroundings as well.

Beyond regular mold growth, this can lead to the emergence of Stachybotrys Chartarum, a.k.a. “Black mold”. This toxic microfungus accounts for a number of health ailments that are dermatological, vision-related, and/or respiratory-related.