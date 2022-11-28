Moving Towards Energy Efficiency: How to Ventilate Your Home

The cost of living is soaring with no signs of slowing down, which is why homeowners are finding ways to ventilate their homes using energy-efficient methods. Proper ventilation helps to improve health and reduce energy bills, so it’s a win-win. Throughout this article, we’ll tell you how to switch up your home ventilation and achieve energy efficiency.

Mechanical Ventilation

There are countless different ventilation methods including natural and electrical, with a mixture of both being used to achieve maximum benefit. When it comes to mechanical ventilation, there are a number of methods.

Balanced ventilation works by pushing stale indoor air outside, while simultaneously drawing fresh air indoors. These types of systems are intelligent, which allows them to balance the ratios and control airflow. Installing these systems can be more expensive than other options because they use more fans and ventilation shafts.

Supply ventilation is a simple electrical ventilation method that uses fans to build pressure inside by using outdoor air, which forces stale air to evacuate. Supply ventilation keeps your home safe by using special intake vents, which neutralise harmful chemicals.

Exhaust ventilation is a cost-effective way of drawing pollutants from your home by depressurisation, while replacement air is drawn in through passive vents. Imagine vacuum packing your clothes but popping a hole in the bag – this is what exhaust ventilation looks like. Unfortunately, the drawback of exhaust ventilation is that passive air is not treated, meaning your home may become humid.

The last of the electrical home ventilation solutions is energy recovery ventilation (ERV), which reduces waste and reclaims used energy. The process works similarly to balanced ventilation, but it uses a heat exchanger to deal with humidity.

Natural Ventilation

Unless you live in an apartment with few windows, you can use natural ventilation to clean the air. If the weather permits, open your windows and power down your electrical systems. Naturally, if you live in an area where outdoor air is highly polluted or the weather is adverse, this won’t be a viable option.

Basements, Lofts and Insulation

Basements are often forgotten, especially if they’re only used for storage. However, it’s important to properly ventilate the basement to avoid moisture build-up and mould and mildew. Additionally, your basement is susceptible to groundwater, which can be harmful if it’s left to sit in your indoor air. Attics are another area many people forget about, but they’re essential to insulate and ventilate. Too much moisture and heat in an attic can seep harmful pollutants into the home.

The insulation used in your attic and walls needs to be high-quality to promote energy efficiency. Your home needs an effective insulation envelope, otherwise, your electronic ventilation system will stop working. The best way to find out the quality of your insulation is to have an annual inspection.

Proper ventilation has a positive impact on human health and is a great way to drive closer to having an energy-efficient home. To get the most benefit, you will need to pair electronic ventilation with additional methods, including insulation.