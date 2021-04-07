For those who have one, two or several of them, gardens provide an excellent way to be out in nature, relax, and put in some good old fashioned sweat equity. One of the greatest rewards of this effort is a beautiful bed of flowers and maybe even some fruits or vegetables. One of the worst things that can happen to your garden is when it is overrun with insect pests, or even larger pests, such as moles, voles, and even raccoons. Luckily, there are some natural pest repellents you can plant in your garden. Continue reading to learn more about these plants.

Lavender

As one of the most commonly used scents for laundry detergents, soaps, lotions, and many other “smell good” products, lavender is also excellent at repelling pest insects. Flies, mosquitoes, moths, and fleas hate the scent of lavender and will steer clear of any area that smells of it. If you have a garden near an area where you spend time outside in the summer, this is an excellent natural mosquito repellent that will keep you from being eaten alive. You can learn more about insect pests here.

Peppermint

In addition to adding a pleasant-smelling fragrance to your garden, peppermint is an excellent plant that doubles as a repellent. While they may not flower and look beautiful, you can place them in intervals around your garden’s border to protect it from pests. Raccoons, mice, rats, moles, voles, mosquitoes, flies, and many other pests cannot stand the scent of peppermint, meaning that they will stay away from your garden just from smelling a little bit of peppermint. These are excellent do-it-all natural pest repellents. Find more information about raccoons and raccoon repellents at raccooninformation.com.

Marigolds

Marigolds are a staple in American gardens, as these annuals generally become very pretty very quickly and do not require very much attention. In addition to their bright, vivid colors, marigolds actually prevent rabbits, mosquitoes, aphids, and nematodes. As can be seen, marigolds are an excellent addition to ward off the notorious rabbits that have the ability to ravage plants very quickly. Plant these beautiful flowers around the borders of your garden to keep destructive pests away from your other plants. If you are still struggling with pests like rabbits despite planting natural repellents, hire professionals like Mighty Men Wildlife Trapping for help!

Rosemary

This colorful, purple-flowered plant is planted in a variety of herb gardens, as it has a nice fragrance, and can also be used in cooking. If you have ever smelled rosemary, you know that it has a very strong, pleasant-smelling aroma. This strong aroma is pungent to a wide variety of insects that are known to ruin gardens. Mosquitoes, flies, beetles, and many other pest insects are deterred by the scent of rosemary plants.

Lemongrass

The scent of lemongrass is very distinct, and if you have smelled it once, you can probably instantly recall how it smells. Lemongrass repels mosquitoes very effectively, making your garden a great place to sit in a lawn chair and enjoy nature without having to worry about being bitten. Lemongrass’s insect-repelling power comes from the key ingredient found inside of it, citronella. You have likely seen candles that contain citronella that are said to repel insects. Lemongrass is a great addition to any garden, as it provides tall, light-colored grass that can add an element of wilderness to a garden.

Sage

Sage, also known as salvia, is a perennial plant that doubles as a highly-versatile repellent. Sage has been found to repel mice, rats, voles, moles, mosquitoes, and many other insects and larger pests. The strong scent of sage is an excellent way to make your garden smell more fragrant, keep mosquitoes and other pests away, and protect all of your plants from small rodents. In addition, sage provides a nice, subdued plant that looks nice in a garden full of highly-colorful plants.