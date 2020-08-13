4 Reasons Why You Should Use Natural Soap Products

If you’re like many people, you have never washed your hands more than you have in the last six months. All the washing and sanitizing leaves our hands rough and raw. The soaps and gels we use impact our skin and can even damage the barrier.

Natural soap is a way to protect your skin while still keeping yourself clean and safe.

Why should you choose natural soap? Here are four great reasons.

1. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

In today’s world of conscious consumers, you won’t find many soaps that still contain old-school harsh chemicals. But one thing you might find in your store-bought soap is SLS or SLES.

Back during World War 2, scientists developed SLS and SLES as engine degreasers and cleaners. It didn’t take long for the cosmetics industry to stick them into every product you can find.

By avoiding those soaps, you avoid products that are so strong they can be used to clean airplane engines.

2. Enjoy Skin Nourishing Ingredients

Natural soaps use oils, like coconut oil and olive oil, to moisturize and nourish your skin in ways chemicals can’t.

Why is it so important? Because these ingredients support your skin’s pH level rather than working against it. Your skin’s natural pH is around 5.5, and a neutral pH is about 7. When you use a soap with a high pH level, it can irritate your skin. For example, Lever 200, Dial, Ivory, Zest, and, Shield are all 9-10. While they’re safe to use, people with sensitive skin find them hard to tolerate.

Natural soaps aren’t pH neutral, but they can include ingredients that counteract the harshness, such as Vitamin A and C as well as antioxidants form berries.

3. Protect Animal Welfare

To make sure soap is safe to use, companies need to run tests and clinical trials. Very often, they test their soaps on animals. Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, and Johnson & Johnson all test their products on animals, and they’re some of the biggest soap manufacturers in the world.

Not only are animals subjected to products that fail, but they are subjected to products that aren’t suited for their skin.

Cruelty-free natural soaps protect animal welfare while also using ingredients proven to clean and soothe your skin.

4. Support Small Businesses

The huge conglomerates who make soap don’t need your money. They make their products overseas and even abuse labor rules to do so.

By switching to natural soap, you can keep your money and your skin clean by supporting local businesses like Birch Ridge. Many natural soap companies keep their processes as clean as their products, which means you can count on ethical business practices.

Don’t Wait to Make the Switch to Natural Soap

Hand hygiene saves lives, but it doesn’t need to ruin your hands. If you find yourself dealing with red, flaky skin, then it may be time to change to natural soap.

Natural soap has the benefit of being clean in many ways: it uses natural ingredients, and many producers also focus on ensuring they participate in ethical business practices.

