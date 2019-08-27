Summer's Not Quite Over, So Get It While It's Hot!

Why throw the planet under the bus to keep your skin healthy? Goddess Garden Organics uses organic plant-based ingredients and pure minerals in its sunscreens so they are safe for the planet (including coral reefs) and also safe to rub into your skin — even for kids. Offering SPF 50 and SPF 30 versions of its products in a wide range of formulas (sticks, lotions, sprays). The company’s products are among 300 sunscreens that pass Environmental Working Group’s criteria as non-harmful to people and the environment.

From the moment you start unboxing it, you can tell the Nimble portable charger is different. The elephant-on-hind-legs symbol on the outside of the box isn’t a giveaway about what’s inside, but more is revealed when the top layer of cardboard is peeled back and the full “nimble” logo and “tech for good” tagline appear above a statement printed on the box that reads:

“We believe that people deserve to know how their products are made, where they come from, and the impact they have on the world.”

Inside the 100% recycled scrap paper and plastic-free packaging is a portable charger unlike any other. The Nimble is constructed out of plant-based bioplastic infused with mica flakes to reduce the overall bioplastic load. The shell around the charging brick is crafted out of recycled aluminum, and the cables inside the box are BPA- and PVC-free. The company also includes a bio-plastic return shipping bag inside the box so customers can recycle one pound’s worth of your e-waste in exchange for purchasing one of their products. If Nimble’s ethos and products serve as a model for other tech gadget makers, the world will be a cleaner, greener place.

If tap water doesn’t provide the kick you need to stay hydrated, try TAJA Coconut, a TAJA Coconut, a new non-GMO, sugar-free coconut water brand. The company’s cold-filtered three-part process extracts the coconut water while keeping all the nutrients intact by avoiding the application of harmful heat, air, or additives. Created with a commitment to let the world taste coconut water the way nature intended, TAJA harvests each coconut at the perfect age to deliver a balanced flavor and crystal-clear color. You can’t find a more pure, greener coconut water unless you got it from a coconut yourself.