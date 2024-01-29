New Books Details The Rise & Fall of American Greyhound Racing

Perseverence. Unrelenting. Dedication. Passion. Compassion.

Gripping change-the-world story. Inspirational.

These are just a few of the words that describe the new book from Grey2KUSA, Brooklyn Goes Home: The Rise and Fall of American Greyhound Racing and the Dog that Inspired a Movement.

This well-written book is a wonderful history of the successful movement to end greyhound racing and a tribute to the extraordinary people who worked so hard to make it all happen. Ever wondered why we can’t just pass laws to end all animal abuse? Brooklyn Goes Home will take you by the hand and walk you through decades of activists’ experience to see exactly what animals are up against. This book relies on first-hand accounts of the authors to put the reader behind the scenes of legislative animal activism.

Brooklyn Goes Home is a powerful and extraordinary account of the more than 20 years of challenging work by GREY2K USA to end the cruel exploitative “sport” known as greyhound racing. The reader learns of the tenacity and unrelenting focus of Christine Dorchak and Carey Theil as they chronicle the ups and downs and twists and turns of their uncharted journey. The mission expands beyond the U.S. when GREY2K USA Worldwide brings to light the existence of the world’s worst greyhound track, the Yat Yuen Canidrome in Macau, where a greyhound named Brooklyn and nearly 600 other innocent greyhounds are captive.

From the forward: Brooklyn Goes Home is the true story of how one greyhound sparked a movement to close the worst dog track in the world. After spending eight years in a small, dark, and empty concrete cell, he finally found his forever home with greyhound advocates Christine Dorchak and Carey Theil. We once met a dog that changed the world. His name was Brooklyn. It’s hard to imagine that a spotted dog would become the inspiration for a worldwide fight; that the campaign would be successful, and that after a decade of suffering, he would come home to us. And yet it happened. In fact, the thirteen short years that Brooklyn spent on this earth would turn out to be one of the most consequential periods in history for greyhounds, and for the broader debate on non-human animal rights. The life of this one dog signaled not only the end of greyhound racing in the United States, but also the emergence of the first successful movement to outlaw an animal abuse industry that was powerful, culturally resonant, and economically significant. This history is based on the memories and reflections of Christine Dorchak and Carey Theil and describes twenty years of working together to help greyhounds.

2023 Finalist in the American Book Fest Awards

Silver Award Winner in the NonFiction Book Awards

Perhaps, by now you are well on your way to achieving that New Year’s Resolution. Or, maybe, at this point, you don’t remember the resolution you even made! Either way, if you are looking for something to inspire you, do yourself a favor and read Brooklyn Goes Home: The Rise and Fall of American Greyhound Racing and the Dog that Inspired a Movement by Christine A. Dorchak and Carey M.Theil.

Grey2K USA Worldwide is the global voice for greyhounds. As a non-profit organization, they work to pass stronger greyhound protection laws and end the cruelty of dog racing on both national and international levels. Grey2K USA Worldwide also promotes the rescue and adoption of greyhounds across the globe.