New World Coming: On Pandemics, Uprisings & Climate
“Different voices in New World Coming tell powerful stories of loss and difficulty plus messages of hope and promise for all as we seek a healing future for the earth and each other.”
—REGINA LOPEZ–WHITESKUNK (Ute Mountain Ute)
Contributor to Edge of Morning: Native Voices Speak for the Bears Ears
New World Coming: Frontline Voices on Pandemics, Uprisings, and Climate Crisis documents the distinct moment through personal narratives and intergenerational imaginings of a just, healthy, and equitable future. Writers reflect on what movements for justice and liberation can learn from the response to COVID–19, uprisings for Black lives, and climate crisis, through essays and poems that inspire and generate the change we need to survive and thrive.