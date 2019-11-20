Not A Lot Of Rivers And Lakes In England Are Safe For Swimming

Based on the recent tests that have been conducted in Britain, about 86% of rivers in England fall short behind the EU standard of health. The news is horrifying and represents a big problem for communities and the country as a whole.

This is the highest that the pollution in the rivers of England got it went up from 75% from a decade ago.

It is a big cause for concern as many people go on wild river swims, especially during heat waves or parts of the year when the heat is unbearable. People that do go swimming are completely unaware that rivers reportedly contain lead or at least one hazardous pollutant. In some cases, even patricides and metal.

The government says that more than half of the rivers in England and Wales are not safe for swimming.

What Seems to Be the Problem?

The problem as always is mainly due to people’s way of thinking. A lot of people resolve their problems by dumping them in the river as if that is going to solve everything. A lot don’t even realize that there are many garbage disposal companies in the area and that they shouldn’t throw garbage in the river.

However, factories and companies are a much bigger problem than anything else.

Research shows that most of the pollution of rivers is caused by sewage. Many sewage plants dump their waste in the rivers. Mind you, this is totally legal and there are no problems there. However, the concentration that is thrown away is higher than the method of healing the rivers. Thus pollutants go unchecked and rivers get polluted.

A lack of prosecutions from environmental agencies is also problematic. They don’t impose penalties and don’t keep things in check as well they should. Agencies often allow companies to decide about their own penalties among each other and it usually ends up with some money given to a charity and the issue is tossed away.

Is There a Viable Solution to All of This?

The Environmental Agency actually made an enormous stride by being able to access the situation and pinpoint the problem. It is perhaps a small victory but it is a victory nonetheless and a step towards a healthier future.

Their plan is to increase monitoring of rivers which will its height in 2020.

But this cannot resolve the issue altogether. The main solution will come with the 21St Century Drainage Programme. The idea is to gain access to the capacity of sewers and come up with a solution and a plan that will allow them to cope with the demand. Sewage dumping is not going to stop, that is for sure, however, if the levels are drastically lessened we might get a chance to enjoy swimming in a safe environment once again.

This solution will probably make a difference but another problem is that it moves slowly. If everything were to move at a faster pace and in a specific direction we just might to get to see some positive results.

Additionally, adding drastic penalties for certain companies and making quite or at least lessen their damaging behavior would probably be the best possible solution. However, it is the hardest one to make.

To Conclude

If something is not done the problem will just keep getting worse until all the rivers are polluted and we are left without water and eventually end up killing or the wildlife in and around it. Our wasteful nature and mindset have to change if we are going to survive the future. Developed countries like England usually have bigger problems with waste than others but they are developing for a reason and should also have better waste management.