Oblivion Rhapsody

Mama, we’re killing Earth

Burned more fossil fuels today

And I know we’re going to pay

Mama, my life has just begun

But it’s all being thrown away

And I’ll never have my day

Mama, ooh, don’t wanna cry

Just want to know that there will be tomorrow

We carry on, we carry on

As if nothing really matters

Too late, our time has come

Sends shivers down my spine

We’ve just taken too much time

Come on everybody, we’ve got to change

Gotta make a stand at last and face the truth

Mama, ooh, don’t wanna die

I sometimes wish it would all just go away

We carry on, we carry on

As if nothing really matters

The future for us all

Nothing really matters

At all.