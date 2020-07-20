Oblivion Rhapsody
Mama, we’re killing Earth
Burned more fossil fuels today
And I know we’re going to pay
Mama, my life has just begun
But it’s all being thrown away
And I’ll never have my day
Mama, ooh, don’t wanna cry
Just want to know that there will be tomorrow
We carry on, we carry on
As if nothing really matters
Too late, our time has come
Sends shivers down my spine
We’ve just taken too much time
Come on everybody, we’ve got to change
Gotta make a stand at last and face the truth
Mama, ooh, don’t wanna die
I sometimes wish it would all just go away
We carry on, we carry on
As if nothing really matters
The future for us all
Nothing really matters
At all.