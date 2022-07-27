Organic Cannabis Cultivation: How It Benefits The Environment?

After the legalization of cannabis, the demand for organically produced products, particularly cannabidiol, is on the rise. Organic products speak for themselves and assure the user about high quality. It ensures that the producer follows industry standards of production for proprietary extraction, solids processing, and refining process.

Additionally, the professionals at The Hemp Doctor explain that the products created are tested by independent and third-party labs and provide a Certificate of Analysis (COA). All this ensures that end-users get the best quality product for medicinal and recreational purposes. But that’s not the only reason organic cultivation is better than conventional methods. It also provides numerous benefits to the environment. Let’s learn about the same in detail!

It Does Not Require High Energy Lighting

Conventional methods or indoor cultivation use eight times the amount of energy per square foot for proper growth. To create a natural environment, indoor growers tend to rely on high-intensity light bulbs. These bulbs consume enormous amounts of energy. Additionally, each bulb contains about 20 mg of mercury, leading to detrimental health and poor environmental effects. It also affects wildlife and water species. As for humans, it can cause nervous, digestive, and immune systems issues.

Fortunately, organically produced plants use natural light and grow in an undisturbed environment. It reduces the high energy consumption and ensures the safety of the products providing health benefits.

Less Susceptible To Mold And Mildew

With the right environment and well-researched technique, naturally, grown cannabis can easily withstand the outside elements. In simple terms, there are fewer requirements for fungicides, fertilizers, and pesticides. They tend to become a part of the natural ecosystem and develop resilience to potential environmental threats such as temperature changes and pest invasions. Thus, there is no need for heavy use of fertilizers and pesticides on outdoor plants.

Preserved Natural Soils

You might agree with the fact that organic and natural methods of cultivation are key to protecting the natural ecosystem. It is because farmers use sustainable methods of cultivation, preserving the nutrients of the soil. This also provides the opportunity to use permaculture techniques such as planting ground cover and companion planting. It helps keep the soil moisturized, preserve natural soil, and reduce global warming.

Likewise, outdoor plants are exposed to great airflow that helps strengthen the stems, defend against mites and gnats, and accelerate plant growth, reducing the overall production cost.

Supports Plants Natural Lifecycle

Plants, regardless of their type, use photosynthesis to grow or flourish. Speaking of the obvious, it is not possible in the case of indoor-grown plants, as artificial lighting can not provide the same benefits as natural sunlight. Plus, high exposure to light can lead to higher cannabinoid and terpene concentrations in plants. Outdoor grown plants get to enjoy the full spectrum of sun and moonlight, helping the plant grow nicely.

To Sum It All Up

Cannabis plants provide countless health benefits and are needed for an hour in today’s stressful life. However, organic production and produce need to be promoted to reap the maximum benefits without harming the environment.