Overview of the Different Types of Web Hosting

Modern businesses and establishments rarely run without a website. A website is the easiest way to link to your existing clients and connect to more. It is one of the cheapest ways in which you can advertise your business. Running a website though requires that you have a web host provider to ensure that your site is always up and running. There are a lot of good Web hosting companies, but only a few excellent hosting companies among them.

If you are looking for a hosting company that will not disappoint you, then you need to know a thing or two about the different types of web hosting providers. From there you can make a conscious and informed decision when selecting one. Here are some of the different types of web hosting that you should know about.

Shared Hosting

Shared hosting means that your site will share the same space with other sites. You get to share the same server resources including the CPU (Central Processing Unit) and RAM (Random Access Memory). This means that the speed of your site could be limited as multiple sites share the same RAM. Such kind of hosting is ideal for new websites when you are still trying out to see their efficacy. It is less costly since you get to share the fee required by your host amongst those sharing the server resources. There are good features that come with this kind of hosting including WordPress hosting and being able to send emails among others.

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

A VPS hosting provider gives you more control of your site than a shared host. In this type of hosting, your site gets its own space within the server but still has to share the main physical server with others. With VPS, you get more storage space as compared to shared hosting, and have better access to customization features. Since this type of hosting still requires you to share the main server, your site will not be in a position to handle very heavy traffic. It is ideal if you have an existing business but still with low traffic. You get to save on the shared costs while still enjoying a semi-dedicated service.

Dedicated Hosting

Dedicated hosting allows you near-total control of your site. You own the entire server and only have your website stored in it. With you having total control of the server space, your site can handle heavy traffic without hanging or taking too long to load. You can determine which security features to run as well as choose your preferred operating system since you have total control of admin access. This type of hosting, however, is more costly as compared to shared and VPS hosting. In addition to the high cost, you will also need specialized technical knowledge to manage this server. It is ideal for established companies that have a dedicated IT team to manage the company’s site.

Cloud Hosting

Cloud hosting is an interesting concept whereby several computers work together to support sites from different establishments. It is more or less like shared hosting, only that multiple CPUs are involved in this case. It allows you access to the features of dedicated hosting, but at a cheaper price since users share the cost of maintaining multiple servers. In this case, you do not need to have a dedicated team building and running your server. Since you get access to multiple servers, it reduces the chances of downtime and allows you to grow your site over time. As a website owner, you only pay for the resources you need reducing your cost of operations.

Managed Host

Most, if not all of the hosting packages you will be offered are managed. The providers give you the technical services required to keep your website online. It is only in a few cases where established companies manage their hosting. The providers in these other cases have to maintain the operating systems, the hardware, and the software required to run your website. Since you will have limited input into the running and maintenance of your website, what you need to do when selecting a hosting package is determine the needs of your business and organization. There are a lot of options when it comes to web hosting providers, so you need to take your time when selecting them to ensure that you get the best package. Just ensure that you understand your needs concerning your budget and then go for a package that will cater to those needs.