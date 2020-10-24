Pacific Salmon Run

You are programmed for your end

(phenoptosis as the scientists say)

as you swim Pacific waters home

for the rivers of your becoming

first alevin to parr then smolt,

freshwater, brackish, to ocean

of your adulthood in your knowing

you must go back for scent pulling

perhaps with Earth’s magnetic field

to anadromous, the thousands of miles

of days and temperatures, environment

triggering timings for birth

alongside passings with exaction,

surrenderings into sacrifice, desired

the head hump jaw teeth growing

in males for the fight of protection

you are swimming upstream, female

and male at mountains of waterfalls

forging into what you must to move

your life to its fading of red

to the paling into ghosts of flesh,

parts of you removed, fallen

disintegration to spread

after the laying of labors

down the fanned gravel of eggs—

continuity of life, riverbed

of oxygen and depth, underwater

quiverings, upwellings—everything

elemental, your returnings to Earth.

Lynne Goldsmith is an award-winning poet who has been published in Interalia Magazine, Journal for Critical Animal Studies, all-creatures.org, Red Planet Magazine, Spillway, Thimble Literary Magazine, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, and elsewhere. Her first book, Secondary Cicatrices, won the 2018 Halcyon Poetry Prize and was a 2019 Finalist in the American Book Fest Awards and a 2020 Human Relations Indie Book Award Gold Winner as well as a 2020 Finalist in the International Book Awards.