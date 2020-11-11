Planning An Eco-Friendly Camping Trip: The How To Guide

When you want to get away from the stress and busyness of life, camping offers a perfect getaway. It helps you calm your mind as you enjoy nature and its exquisite landscapes. Camping is a perfect chance to immerse yourself in the wonders of nature.

While most would consider camping to be inherently eco-friendly, camping can be extremely destructive to the environment without the right precautions. If you have not been keen to visualize how camping can be ruthless to the environment, a few examples of seemingly innocuous activities can help you put things into perspective.

For example, dumping wastes into ponds and lakes pollutes the water, disrupting aquatic life. Littering plastic wrappers is dangerous for animals as they might eat the waste, which could choke them. Campfires release toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide that are harmful to the air.

Are you looking forward to eco-friendly camping? It can be achieved, and it all starts with a well thought-out packing of camping essentials like a survival knife before embarking on the camping excursion.

To find out more tips for achieving eco-friendly camping, be sure to read on.

How to have an eco-friendly camping trip

If you are planning to go camping, it can be safely assumed that you love nature. And as a lover of nature, you will try as much as possible to preserve the planet. But how can you travel green?

There are a few steps you can undertake to reduce the harmful effects of camping on the environment. Interestingly, you will find out that most of these measures end up saving you a few coins.

Mind your waste

You have had the time of your life at the campsite, and it’s time to leave. However, there is that little matter of trash that needs to be taken care of. Does it bother you, or do you prefer the out of sight, out of mind’ mantra?

To become a responsible camper, carry along a trash bag to put wastes. That way, you will be sure that plastics and other wastes do not pose a safety hazard for wildlife and other campers.

Consider green transport options

Cars release harmful gases to the environment. It would be best if you consider hiking, backpacking, or biking if the distances to be covered are short. Cycling is fun and helps you keep fit as you preserve the planet, and hiking slows down the pace so you can soak in the sights.

If you must use a car, stick to the roads to avoid damaging the plant life that provides food and protection to the land’s inhabitants.

Use natural products

While out there in nature, you might want to bathe, brush your teeth, or wash dishes. Before embarking on any of these tasks, consider the impact of the chemicals you are likely to use on the environment.

Shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, and other synthetic products contain non-biodegradable ingredients. Once washed into the nearby rivers, they can cause a lot of harm to the ecosystem.

Consider biodegradable products every time you are going camping.

Consider sustainable water and meal choices

Of course, you will get hungry or thirsty during your campsite excursion. So, you might think, why not carry plastic water bottles and wrapped food? As thoughtful it might be, this could harm the environment.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go on a hunger strike in the name of environment conservation. Consider the below tips for planning your meals.

Carry reusable water bottles

Carry enough foodstuff to avoid wastage

Shop local if possible

Go heavy on veggies

Reduce snacks as they generate lots of wastes

One of the cheeriest moments when camping is meal time. You get to chat with your friends as you enjoy your favorite delicacy. However, mealtimes can easily lead to a slide in our eco-values. Prior planning is critical.

Be careful with campfires

Campfires are not only enthralling but help to keep you warm. Nonetheless, campfires pose a considerable risk to you and the environment if care is not observed.

For a start, check whether fires are allowed in your camping site to enhance your compliance. If planning to grill food, you should consider a portable barbecue. And if you must start a campfire, do it in an open area that fire can be easily contained.

Avoid burning plastics as they release toxic hydrocarbons into the environment.

To wrap it up

Be sure to try the above eco-camping tips to make your camping an ethical adventure. Carry along with you memories, leave only footprints. Don’t pollute, don’t vandalize, and don’t cause any damage to the environment. In any case, leave the place better than you found it. Such responsible behavior assures sustainable conservation to this planet we call home.