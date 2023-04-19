Plant A Tree

Trees are an integral and essential part of our global environment. They provide oxygen to people and other residents of planet Earth, clean our air and contribute to regulation of the climate. Planting trees is one of the most effective things we can do to help the environment.

Here are some proven environmental benefits of tree planting:

Trees provide oxygen. Trees take in carbon dioxide from the air that is exhaled by animals or from fossil fuel emissions and release oxygen. This is essential for life on Earth, if we only had trees to provide our oxygen, we would need about 7 each so get planting.

Trees clean the air. Trees absorb air born pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides which helps to improve air quality.

Trees help to regulate the climate. Trees absorb heat from the sun and release it slowly back into the atmosphere, this helps to keep the Earth’s temperature stable.

Trees provide habitats for wildlife. Trees provide food, shelter, and nesting places for a variety of animals and a huge proportion of biomass on land is arboreal.

Trees help to prevent soil erosion. The roots of all types of tree help to hold soil in place, preventing it from being washed away by rain or wind. Encroaching deserts can be kept at bay by the stabilising effects of vegetation in general.

Trees help to reduce flooding by absorbing rainwater and helping to slow down the flow of water and therefore preventing flooding.

Trees provide shade. It might seem trivial or obvious but trees provide shade. Shade can help to cool down the air, reducing the need for air conditioning and the carbon dioxide production that comes with it.

Trees increase property values. A little bit trivial when compared to the environmental benefits but studies have shown that homes with trees on the property tend to have higher property values than homes without trees. Not a benefit as such but if we highlight this, homeowners will be encouraged to plant a few trees in their gardens.

If you’re thinking about planting a tree, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure the process works and you get (and indeed give) the most benefits possible. First, choose a tree variety or species that is native to your local area. Native trees are better adapted to the local climate and soil conditions. Second, plant the tree in a location that gets plenty of sunlight. Trees need sunlight to grow and thrive. Third, water the tree regularly, especially during the first few years after planting. Trees need water to establish their roots and grow strong. Or you could use a company that ran a plant-a-tree service with every purchase, this is an increasingly popular add-on that you will find in use in many sectors around the world.

Planting a tree is a great way to help the environment. It’s a simple act that can make a big difference. So what are you waiting for? Plant a tree today!