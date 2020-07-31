Poison Free Ways to Get Rid of Rodents

Having a rodent infestation in a house can put everyone in a state of anxiety because of their destructive power. Even if you secure all your food, don’t be surprised if you find shredded papers, wires, and even socks lying around. Their persistent urge to chew on objects is an evolutionary necessity to keep their incisors in check. For homeowners that want to get rid of the problem, the use of poison seems like a viable option but poisons don’t work effectively.

Why Poisons Are a Bad Idea

Poisoning rats and mice might help reduce the rodent population, but it comes with a lot of drawbacks. It is inhumane and ineffective. As the rodent consumes the poison, it slowly destroys its internal organs, leading to internal bleeding, which causes a slow and painful death. It’s likely going to die in a hidden place and you’re going to have a hard time finding the carcass. So, you’re left to endure the putrid smell of the carcass.

Moreover, you have no say on who consumes the poison and so, there’s a risk that unintended wildlife, pets, or even children consume the poison. When you further think of the impact of secondary poisoning in the ecosystem, poisons don’t exactly work efficiently.

A Better Alternative

Now that we’ve discouraged poisons because poisons aren’t the best method, what better alternatives are there?

Trapping

Rodent removal experts, like those at Active Wildlife Removal, use trapping as one of the most effective ways to get rid of rodents. Common types of traps include:

✔ Snap Traps

Snap traps are effective for killing rats and mice. These traps make use of a snap mechanism to deliver a tremendous impact on any rodent that tries to remove the bait. Peanut butter is a good bait to use. The problem with a snap trap is it might just catch the legs of the rodent, causing immense pain.

✔ Glue Traps

Glue traps contain a strong adhesive on a piece of board. Once a rat steps on it, it is unable to leave. Because glue traps don’t kill rodents, you have to check the trap regularly so you can quickly end the suffering of the captured rodent humanely.

✔ Live Traps

These traps can be used to capture rodents without killing them. Thereafter, the rodent can be humanely killed or released where it won’t reenter your home.

Prevention is The Best Strategy

A rodent infestation is primarily caused when there’s easy access to food and shelter on your property. That’s why the best way to get rid of rodents is to make your home unattractive. Some tips to help with that include:

✔ Eliminate Potential Food Sources

Close your garbage cans regularly. Do not throw pet food or garbage on the floor. Ensure that you regularly clear the area surrounding your bird feeder.

✔ Eliminate Potential Shelter

Make sure you close all potential entry holes into your house. Since rodents are small, you will have to look thoroughly to identify such holes. Seal them with strong material to prevent them from chewing their way back in.

✔ Get a Cat or Dog

Having a natural rodent predator like a cat or dog can help deter these nuisance pests. Cats, in particular, are adept at catching and killing rodents.

✔ Repellents

Repellents like mothballs, peppermint oil, cayenne pepper, and so on can help keep them at bay. But remember, if there’s easy access to food and shelter, rodents will put up with minor discomforts caused by repellents.