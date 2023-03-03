Pollinator Paradise: 6 Tips to Help Support Your Local Pollinators

Pollinators are crucial to keeping the natural world growing, but they are becoming more endangered. Making small changes in your lifestyle will promote the overall well-being of pollinators.

Plant a pollinator garden

Planting a pollinator garden is the best way to encourage these creatures to live healthy lives. You should plant flowers native to your area. Research nectar-rich flowers that bloom at different times to provide the most comprehensive support for pollinators.

Instead of planting a line of single flowers for decoration, place them in clumps so pollinators can access several food outlets in one stop. Find out when to plant wildflower seeds to get the best results in your garden.

Eliminate pesticide usage

When you maintain a garden or flowerbed, seeing pest damage is frustrating. However, it’s part of the natural world, so if you can step back and realize there will always be some loss due to pests, you’ll create a supportive environment for pollinators.

If you need some degree of pest control to save your crops or plants, try organic pesticides to keep your yard safe for all living beings.

Buy organic

In addition to limiting your pesticide usage, you can encourage others to do the same by shopping organic. You should buy organic produce, food, and beverages at the grocery store and farmers’ market.

Organic products don’t contain chemicals that could harm pollinators, so you’re showing support with your finances and encouraging environmentally friendly behavior.

Leave water for pollinators

Putting water in a shallow dish will allow pollinators to stop for a quick drink. Make the dish resemble a pond by putting a few rocks in the water, leaving a dry area for the pollinator to land.

They’ll have a safe location to dip down for a drink without becoming too wet to fly or drowning in the water.

Let leaves fall where they may

As the leaves fall from the trees, you might feel tempted to rake them up for a clean lawn. However, leaving them where they fall will help pollinators. Dead leaves protect pollinators in cold weather, and the dying plant material provides food to sustain them all winter.

If you want to keep your yard looking nice while still providing for pollinators, consider changing your lawn maintenance during autumn. You can mow over leaves to make your lawn look nicer while still allowing the natural decomposition to benefit the ecosystem.

Provide protection

Pollinators might seem like they’re always on the go, but they stop and rest periodically. You can protect them by providing shelter and nesting spots in your yard. Different creatures have distinct needs, so consider leaving open access to multiple locations, such as:

Bare ground

Piles of brush

Shrubs

Trees

Before you go

Pollinators add value to the ecosystem, so planting a garden is one of the best ways to keep them alive and flourishing. After you create this gorgeous space for them, consider adding water dishes, natural protection areas, and a chemical-free location for them to enjoy.