Pros & Cons of EV Ownership

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common on the road with more and more motorists making the switch. This is for good reason because the battery technology and range are improving, plus the cost of fuel is a major cause for concern for motorists in 2023. While there are many good reasons to switch, there are also a few drawbacks and important considerations.

EV Market is Booming

First, it is worth looking at the current state of the market. While it has been a difficult few years for the automotive industry, the sale of EVs has been on the rise and the latest stats show that sales have increased a whopping 40%. It is thought that this will continue to grow, especially as the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel draws closer.

The Benefits of EVs

There are many benefits to switching to an electric car. Of course, the main reason why people are switching is to make long-term savings as electricity is a lot cheaper than fuel (you are also protecting yourself against future rises). Additionally, you do not have to pay road tax or congestion charges with these vehicles. Obviously, another major reason to switch is that EVs are much better for the environment and people are becoming increasingly eco-conscious.

Another reason why sales are on the rise is the fact that there are now so many different EVs available and a type in every category. The fact that they are becoming more available is also bringing the cost down and it is thought that they could be in line with traditional vehicles in a few years. Not only this, but the range and charging infrastructure is improving, so range anxiety is less of an issue these days.

The Drawbacks of EVs

In terms of drawbacks, the cost of electric cars is still an issue and can make it hard for many to switch. While the cost is coming down, it can still be hugely expensive and they are hard to find in the used car market at the moment. While you can make huge long-term savings, the current energy crisis means that the cost of electricity is an issue. Due to the fact that these vehicles are worth more, electric car insurance can be more expensive but you can make savings by shopping around. While range anxiety is less of an issue, the infrastructure can be patchy and it is difficult to charge your vehicle if you live in an apartment or home without a driveway.

It is easy to see why many are switching to electric cars right now and there are many benefits to switching. The market is continuously growing and improving and there are many excellent models to choose from, but you must also be aware of the drawbacks and challenges of owning an EV so that you can make an educated decision.