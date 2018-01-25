The Russell Family Foundation (TRFF), a Washington State based grantmaker focused on local, regional, and global change through community investment, announced this week that, after five years of development, local action, and community guidance, its Puyallup Watershed Initiative (PWI) has transitioned into becoming its own free-standing non-profit organization. In the process of spinning off the project, TRFF issued $1,885,400 in grants to support PWI’s continued efforts in creating community-centered change on issues such as clean water, transportation, environmental education & stewardship, public health, natural resources, and food justice.

“This transition of the PWI into full independence upholds our belief that the people who live and work in a community understand its issues best, and when given the right resources have the greatest ability to make a lasting impact,” says Richard Woo, TRFF’s CEO.

To date, the PWI has helped bring together hundreds of leaders and nonprofit organizations; 17 cities; forests; rich agricultural lands and one of the busiest ports on the West Coast to collectively improve social and environmental conditions throughout the region. It has worked with local partners to leverage $34 million in funding and investments into the watershed, impacting its six focus areas or Communities of Interest (COI) which include: Active Transportation; Agriculture; Environmental Education; Forests; Industrial Stormwater; and Just and Healthy Food System.

“There is no greater measure of success than launching a program and watching it grow into a self-sufficient community-led initiative,” says Henry Izumizaki, Strategy Director at TRFF. “In a brief time, the PWI has built its reputation as a trusted ally in the watershed, and its new independence marks the beginning of long-lasting systems change for our region.”

The PWI’s new independence will bring a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable status for the organization. All leadership and administrative duties will be directed by the new group’s Community Board made up of various constituencies from the watershed. Jennifer Chang, PWI Community Relations Manager, now serves as Acting Director.

“This is a milestone moment for the PWI and I am thrilled to be helping lead its efforts in 2018, as we continue to drive tangible solutions for the watershed and all those who are impacted by it,” says Chang.

The work of the PWI’s COI has contributed to meaningful change in the watershed, including: