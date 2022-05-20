Reasons Why Being Vegan Is Good For Your Health And The Environment

There are many reasons why people choose to go vegan. Some do it for the animals, while others care about their health and the environment. But whatever your reason may be, there are plenty of good reasons to make the switch to a vegan lifestyle.

Here are some of the top benefits of going vegan.

Healthier Diet

A vegan diet is typically lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, and higher in fiber and antioxidants than a non-vegan diet. This means that vegans tend to have lower rates of heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer.

On the other hand, a vegan diet needs to be carefully planned to include all the essential nutrients to avoid deficiencies. It’s important to make sure that you’re getting enough vitamins and minerals, as well as protein, by eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods. Some supplements are better than others, while the Balance of Nature veggies blend shows what better ones need to contain things like B12, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids are especially important for vegans to supplement.

Better for the Environment

Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of environmental degradation. Raising livestock requires huge amounts of land, water, and energy. Animal agriculture is responsible for 18% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, which is more than the entire transportation sector.

Additionally, the animal agriculture industry is a leading contributor to deforestation, water pollution, and species extinction. That’s why going vegan is one of the best things you can do for the planet. There are also other benefits of veganism that help the environment, such as reducing your water footprint and saving land.

On the other hand, plant-based diets require far fewer resources than meat-based diets. A vegan diet requires about 1/11th of the land and 1/13th of the water that a meat-based diet does. Plus, a vegan diet generates 50% fewer carbon emissions than a meat-based diet.

Reduce Your Water Footprint and Save Land

It takes a lot of water to raise animals for food. It takes about 2,400 gallons of water to produce just one pound of beef. That’s more than enough water for the average person to take a 120-minute shower. By contrast, it takes only 246 gallons of water to produce one pound of wheat. So, by switching from a diet that includes animal products to a plant-based diet, you can save a lot of water.

On the other hand, animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of deforestation. To graze cattle, grow feed crops, and harvest timber for livestock pens and barns, vast tracts of land are cleared every year. This destroys natural habitats and contributes to climate change. By choosing vegan foods, you can help save our planet’s precious land resources.

Achieve a Healthy Body Weight

Obesity is a growing problem in the United States and many other countries. More than one-third of adults in the US are obese. Animal products are often high in unhealthy saturated fats and calories, which can contribute to weight gain. On the other hand, plant-based foods are typically lower in calories and fat, and higher in fiber, which can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Plus, a vegan diet can help you lose weight if you need to. One study found that people who followed a vegan diet for 16 weeks lost an average of four pounds more than those who followed a non-vegan diet. So, if you’re looking to slim down, going vegan may be a good option for you.

Enhance Your Skin, Hair, and Nails

A vegan diet can also improve the health of your skin, hair, and nails. That’s because animal products are often high in unhealthy fats and chemicals that can damage your skin. On the other hand, plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that can help protect your skin from it. One study found that people who followed a vegan diet for six months had significantly healthier hair and nails than those who didn’t.

Additionally, vegan foods are also often rich in biotin, which is a nutrient that’s essential for healthy hair and nails. Biotin deficiency can lead to brittle nails and hair loss, so it’s important to make sure you’re getting enough of this nutrient if you follow a vegan diet.

Many delicious vegan foods are both nutritious and satisfying-so you won’t have to sacrifice taste or nutrition when you go vegan. Plus, making the switch to a vegan lifestyle is one of the best things you can do for your health and the environment.

So, if you’re looking to improve your health and do your part for the planet, going vegan is a great option for you.