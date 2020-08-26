Red Crab Migration
First rainfall’s cavalcade:
One hundred and twenty million
crabs scuttle from forests at same time
to mate and spawn at Indian Ocean,
Christmas Island, Australia.
A hundred thousand eggs fill a brood pouch.
Always the release of eggs before dawn
on receding high tide, last quarter moon,
with mothers’ pinchers raised high in the air.
Larvae hatch at first contact with water
to mostly perish in a world not for saving
as the tide carries them out to sea,
and maybe in days later to surface
an offering back to the earth as gift—
baby crabs—a place for hidden safety.