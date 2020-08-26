Red Crab Migration

First rainfall’s cavalcade:

One hundred and twenty million

crabs scuttle from forests at same time

to mate and spawn at Indian Ocean,

Christmas Island, Australia.

A hundred thousand eggs fill a brood pouch.

Always the release of eggs before dawn

on receding high tide, last quarter moon,

with mothers’ pinchers raised high in the air.

Larvae hatch at first contact with water

to mostly perish in a world not for saving

as the tide carries them out to sea,

and maybe in days later to surface

an offering back to the earth as gift—

baby crabs—a place for hidden safety.