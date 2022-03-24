Repair or New: Is a boiler installation expensive?

No matter what, a boiler installation is a major expense. So the big question is always whether to repair an old one or go for a new one. The cost of a new boiler ranges from £600 to £1,500, not including installation, and it’s important to factor in the cost of labour when deciding whether to replace your boiler. With that in mind, here are some things to keep in mind when making your decision.

What is a boiler?

A boiler is a device that provides hot water or central heating. There are three main types of boiler:

Combination or combi boilers – these provide both heating and hot water directly from the boiler, so there’s no need for a separate water tank. They’re the most popular type in the UK. System boilers – these heat water which is stored in a tank, and then circulated around the house by a pump. Regular boilers – these have a separate hot water tank, which means they can provide hot water to more than one outlet at a time.

Which type of boiler is best for me?

The type of boiler you need will depend on your heating and hot water requirements. If you have a small home, a combi boiler might be the best option for you. If you’re not sure which type of boiler is right for your home, get in touch with a registered gas engineer who can advise you on the best option.

How much will it cost to install a new boiler?

The cost of installation will vary depending on the type of boiler you choose, the size of your home, and the work that needs to be done. You can expect to pay between £600 and £1,500 for a brand new boiler, not including installation. It’s important to factor in the cost of installation when deciding whether to replace your boiler, as this can add several hundred pounds to the overall cost.

How long will it take to install a new boiler?

Again, this will depend on the type of boiler you choose and the work that needs to be done. A combi boiler can be installed in a day, while a regular boiler might take two or three days. If you’re replacing an old boiler, the installation might take a little longer as the old one will need to be removed first.

Is it worth getting a new boiler?

This is a difficult question to answer as it depends on many factors, here are some of the factors to consider before choosing to get a new boiler.

Age of your boiler

The first thing to consider is the age of your boiler. If it’s more than 15 years old, it’s probably time for a replacement. Not only are newer models much more energy-efficient, but they also have safety features that older models don’t. So, if your boiler is on the older side, it’s probably time for an upgrade.

Cost of repairs

Of course, the cost of repairs is always a factor to consider. If your boiler needs a minor repair, like a new part or two, it’s probably not worth it to replace the whole thing. But, if you’re looking at major repairs, like a new heat exchanger, it might be time to start shopping for a replacement. In general, if the cost of repairs is more than half the cost of a new boiler, it’s time for an upgrade.

Labour costs

The cost of labour is another important factor to consider. If you’re handy with a tool kit, you might be able to do the installation yourself and save some money. But, if you’re not comfortable with DIY or don’t have the time, hiring a professional is always a better option. The cost of professional installation can range from £500 to £1,000, so it’s important to factor that in when making your decision.

2nd City Gas and Plumbing have been offering boiler installation in Birmingham for years at a great price, so you can find available engineers who can do the service for a good price, you just have to be willing to look.

How long do new boilers last?

The average lifespan of a boiler is 15 years, but this can vary depending on the type of boiler and the make. Some boilers have a shorter lifespan, while others can last much longer. So, if your boiler is getting up there in age, it might be time to start thinking about a replacement.

How often do new boilers need servicing?

Just like any other appliance in your home, a new boiler needs to be serviced on a regular basis. How often this needs to be done will depend on the type of boiler you choose, but it’s generally recommended that you have it serviced at least once a year. Regular servicing will help to ensure that your boiler is running smoothly and that there are no problems with it.

Conclusion

The cost of installing or replacing a boiler can be expensive, but it’s important to factor in all the costs before making a decision. The age of your boiler, the cost of repairs, and the cost of labour are all important factors to consider. If you’re not comfortable with DIY, hiring a professional is always a better option. Regular servicing will help to ensure that your boiler is running smoothly and that there are no problems with it.