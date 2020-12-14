October meets butterflies’

linger in their tortoiseshell design

familiar by the hundreds

alongside spring water

near the trail on which I’m walking, as if

they rest after earlier spring’s call,

annual migration to mate

toward the laying down of eggs

in tobacco brush, snow brush, hidden.

It won’t be long before they’ll hibernate,

leave for lower elevation.

They have their patterns.

Open and close,

open and close.

Their wings convey a sign

before lifting off again

toward rivers of fluttering skies.

Lynne Goldsmith is an award-winning poet who has been published in Interalia Magazine, Journal for Critical Animal Studies, all-creatures.org, Red Planet Magazine, Spillway, Thimble Literary Magazine, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, and elsewhere. Her first book, Secondary Cicatrices, won the 2018 Halcyon Poetry Prize and was a 2019 Finalist in the American Book Fest Awards and a 2020 Human Relations Indie Book Award Gold Winner as well as a 2020 Finalist in the International Book Awards.