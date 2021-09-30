Scentsational Solutions To Make Communal Restrooms Smell Better

Ask anyone if they have a nasty communal restroom story to tell, and almost everyone would have a bad experience to share. Communal restrooms, while convenient, are not a pleasurable experience for many simply because there are plenty of things that are not pleasant, chief of all bacteria and germs. It’s a given that toilets will have germs and bacteria, even more, if they are public areas that plenty of people can access.

Some users will do anything possible to prevent them from touching hi-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, buttons, sink holders and so on, even to the point of hovering over the toilet bowl. In the era of Covid, it’s even more critical to ensure that these high-touch surfaces are germ-free for as much as possible, for as long as possible. The CDC recommends that public or private restrooms be cleaned with disinfectant products from the EPA list as they are proven to be effective against viruses and germs that could cause COVID-19.

In general, most (if not all) communal toilets come with these problems:

Foul odors, sometimes permanent or temporary

Undermaintained toilets

Undermaintained piping and plumbing

Urine and feces that have not been cleaned or flushed away can contribute to bad smells

Insufficient ventilation increases smell to linger, causing buildup and extremely pungent air

Poor air circulation and blocks in air pipes

Poorly maintained facilities, broken boards, piping and door handles makes it harder for a pleasant restroom experience

So if you have a communal restroom in your building and you’re in charge of maintaining it, what can you do to make a communal restroom better?

Facilities managers can take the necessary steps to ensure that these smells are reduced to a minimum and hopefully no smell at all. Removing foul odors from restrooms is one of the best ways to create a more pleasant experience for the users of the toilets.

Identifying the cause of odors in public restrooms

The first step in eliminating odors in restrooms is identifying the cause of the smell. The source is clear, but what is causing the smell? There are three leading causes of public restroom odors, and these are:

Irregular cleaning schedule

Most public toilets do not have a regular cleaning schedule. Or even if they do, cleaning isn’t as thorough as it should be. Because many people use public restrooms regularly, deep cleaning should be done periodically, every day. Without deep cleaning, smell buildup will happen.

Higher traffic than home toilets

The second cause of the foul odor is the high volume of people using these toilets. The more people use these toilets, the more smells they will leave behind. Yes, people will flush, wipe and wash, but these toilets would also need to be cleaned, mopped and wiped to get rid of residue, clogs and other unwanted issues that would cause odors.

Not every person using toilets have the same civic values.

It is a pill that is hard to swallow, but it’s true. Not everyone using public restrooms will have the same respect and values for maintaining public spaces. Not every person has the same hygiene rules and won’t clean up the same way, making it even more crucial for regular cleaning.

These three causes, often combined, will result in highly foul-smelling public restrooms. There could be other reasons, such as clogged piping and inadequate ventilation. These are easily fixed; however, the reasons stated above have more to do with keeping up with a regular cleaning schedule and using an industrial-strength odour neutralizer.

The solution to remove odors from public restrooms

Like everything else, where there’s a problem, there’s always a solution. Here are some of the most ideals ways to get rid of foul odor in public restrooms:

Use an Odour Neutraliser

Odor neutralizers are your best friend when it comes to eliminating odors in public restrooms. No matter how much cleaners clean and ventilate the toilets, these smells can persist unless you use neutralizers to cut through the odor and clean up the air. Odor neutralizers come with molecules that will seek, trap and destroy odor molecules, binding them to these harmful molecules and removing these smells from the air. Using air fresheners won’t cut it- they don’t bind and clear harmful air molecules. Instead, they mask the odor for a short time. On the other hand, Neutralizers bind and remove these molecules from the air, leaving the air clean and fresh.

Cleaning regularly

It’s not that cleaning staff don’t clean well. Its the consistency of cleaning based on the number of people using the toilet on a daily basis. Is this toilet in a park? Is it in an office building? How many people do you think uses these toilets? Getting a good idea of the number of people using these toilets would help the facilities management develop an appropriate cleaning schedule to reduce smell and increase the cleanliness of these bathrooms. Using industrial strength cleaning products will also help keep the toilets clean and reduce any smells permeating the floors, toilets and even sink areas.

Improve the ventilation

As discussed earlier, ventilation can dramatically improve the air in public restrooms. If there’s a foul odor, ventilation can help, but it won’t eliminate the problem, which is why neutralizing the air will clean it. Ventilation helps sustain the air quality in the restroom, ensuring that clean air can come in and out of the toilet without restriction. Without proper ventilation, odors cannot escape, and they will build up. Ventilation helps to extract the foul odors and replenish the restroom with clean, fresh air.

If your public restroom has a foul odor, then these are all the ways that you can make it better. Identifying the cause of the odor is the first step, and the next is to ensure you clean, neutralize and ventilate the area so that your restrooms will also be clean and smell nice for a more extended time. This provides a more pleasurable experience for anyone using public restrooms.