You are parts to a whole,

swimming unending rhymes

to hold on to unity

in the clearest of blue.

You fall, you dive, you rise

turning the obligate

together in moves

complex and polarized.

Working as one,

you know lateral lines,

sensing all zones,

vortexes drawing you in

to alignment that’s yours,

repulsions not long,

you are like shooting stars

in the deep swimming on.