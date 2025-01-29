Sequestering CO2 In Concrete: A Logical Climate Solution?

Dear EarthTalk: Is it really possible to store large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) in building materials like concrete and plastic? If so, why don’t we do more of it already?

– P.L., via email

The construction industry, a major contributor to carbon emissions, has an untapped potential to become a powerful ally in fighting climate change. By incorporating carbon-storing materials like concrete, bio-based plastics and asphalt, it’s possible to transform buildings into carbon “sinks” and work toward meeting the 1.5°C global warming target established in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Concrete, the world’s most-used building material, offers significant potential for carbon sequestration. Researchers are exploring “carbonated aggregates” which are materials infused with CO2 during production, that can enhance carbon storage. Professor Sabbie Miller of UC Davis says, “The potential is pretty large. If feasible, a little bit of storage in concrete could go a long way.” Studies suggest including carbon-storing aggregates in just 10 percent of concrete could sequester up to a gigaton of CO2 annually.

Other materials, like bio-based plastics and wood, also show promise. Bio-based plastics, derived from biomass, can store CO2 during production, offering a green alternative to petroleum-based plastics. And sustainably sourced wood retains carbon absorbed during the tree’s growth, providing a natural reservoir when used in construction. Asphalt innovations further contribute by including CO2 in road materials.

These advancements have both ecological and economic benefits. Carbon-storing solutions promote an economy that reuses resources and reduces waste by reducing emissions associated with traditional materials. They also promote green industries and jobs. Professor Miller notes, “These new processes would enhance material value, creating economic growth while promoting circular economy practices.”

However, challenges remain. Scaling these solutions requires significant investment, and industry inertia and higher initial costs slow adoption. Ensuring the long-term stability of stored carbon also has technical hurdles. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that utilizing carbon-storing materials is crucial for meeting the 1.5°C climate goal by actively removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

By integrating carbon-storing materials into construction, we can drastically reduce emissions, foster sustainable industries and create a greener future. To support this transition, advocate for policies promoting low-carbon materials and educate others about their benefits. Opt for sustainable materials in personal projects and encourage their use in local developments. And push for increased investment in technologies that make carbon sequestration feasible on a global scale. Together, these actions can transform the construction industry from a carbon emitter into a solution for climate change.

