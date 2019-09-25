Anthropocene: The Human Epoch and The Green Lie Are Big Pleasers

The 9th edition of the San Francisco Green Film Festival takes place September 24-29, 2019 at the several theaters around the City by the Bay, including the Castro Theatre, the Roxie, the Exploratorium and Swissnex. The Festival is showing incredible new environmental films and sparking conversations on critical issues such as affordable housing, migration, habitat loss, and more. From the streets of San Francisco’s mid-Market to earth’s outer reaches on the International Space Station, this year’s Festival theme explores many different perspectives of home.

One highlight is sure to be Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, a cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet, with scientists arguing we have now entered a new epoch. This new film, produced by Nicholas de Pencier, Jennifer Baichwal, and Ed Burtynsky, will enjoy its San Francisco premiere on Wednesday September 26 at 6 pm at the Roxie Theater.

Another don’t-miss film debuting at the festival is The Green Lie, in which greenwashing experts explore how we can fight back against the dangerous lies of big business. Director Werner Boote is expected to be in attendance at the screening on 8:00 PM at the Little Roxie Theater.

If you’re going to be in the Bay Area, pick up a festival pass or a 6-pack and take in some of the best green films from around the world.