Sleeping Tight? How To Keep Your Bedroom Clean And Fresh

Sleep is an important part of your everyday life. It is, in fact, as important as exercising and healthy eating. Good sleep improves your overall living.

After a long day, you want to go to your bedroom to get a magical sleep. This is not usually possible if you walk into your bedroom and it’s a mess.

In this article, we will discuss tips on how to keep your bedroom tidy and inviting for you to have a good sleep:

1. Make Your Bed

Dress your bed first thing in the morning when you wake up. Making your bed will, in fact, motivate you to clean your room. This simple task will take only a few minutes of your time, and your room will immediately look improved.

Change your bedding every couple of weeks, or change it more often if you sweat a lot.

2. Set Traps for Bugs

If your room is bedbug-infested, you want to find a solution as quickly as possible. Instead of “Don’t “let the bedbugs bite,” it should be “how can we set up the best traps for bed bugs immediately?” You can do this in no time. Other ways to deal with bed bugs are;

Make sure your room is tidy to reduce hiding places for bedbugs.

Use an EPA registered pesticide

Make a bedbug trap.

Use only legal and safe methods.

3. Pick Up Clothes From The Floor And Bed

Don’t litter the floor and bed with clothes. Keep all clothes in the appropriate places. Put dirty clothes in the laundry hamper, fold or hang clean clothes neatly in the wardrobe. Make sure you look under the bed and on top of furniture to ensure there are no clothes lying around.

4. Don’t Leave Your Shoes To Lie Around.

Put your shoes in your shoe rack or closet instead of flinging them and leaving them wherever they land. It doesn’t even take more than a few seconds to take off your shoe and put it in the appropriate place.

Note; this is also helpful when you want to vacuum your room. It keeps the floor clear for you to vacuum away.

5. Vacuum And Dust Regularly

Find a duster or a damp piece of microfiber cloth to dust and wipe the corners of your room, ceiling fan, desk, shelve, and other items in your bedroom. Pick up objects that are in your way as you dust them, and put them in the right places. Also, vacuum the floor and baseboard as much as possible, especially if you have a pet.

6. Wipe The Windows And Mirrors

Clean windows and mirrors with a window cleaner, or with a water and vinegar solution, in the appropriate measurement. Wipe surfaces dry with a microfiber cloth. Do this often if you have kids or pets.

7. Keep A Garbage Can In Your Room

Don’t litter the floor with garbage. Keep a trash can in your room at all times. Throw all of your trash in it, and you can either keep the trash can close to your bed or close to your desk. Don’t forget to empty the bin regularly.

8. Your bedroom Isn’t A Storage Facility.

Don’t keep items you no longer need in your bedroom. Your bedroom shouldn’t be over-packed with storage boxes, cartons, and junk. If you allow this, your bedroom won’t be as inviting for you as it should be. Hence, affecting your sleep.

Sell or donate the items you no longer need or want, or better still, find a new place to keep them.

9. Use Storage Boxes In Appropriately

Suppose you have items that you don’t want to give out or dispose of. You are supposed to find a good place to keep them to avoid cluttering your space. What if your space is small? If you have a small condo, you have to make do with what you have.

Use appropriate storage boxes for under the bed or closet storage if you have to store items in your bedroom.

10. Keep Tops Of Dresser, Nightstand, Bureau, Wardrobe, and so on Tidy

Keep only essential items on your bureau, nightstand, and other furniture. Always make sure these surfaces are clutter-free. Don’t leave clothes or other items lying on the top of your wardrobe.

11. Don’t Eat In Your Room.

Avoid eating in your room. Resist the urge to take that bowl of ice cream or chicken or any food at all to your bedroom at any given time. You end up having used food bowls, spoons, and more in the room if you eat in bed. Plus, eating in the bedroom attracts bugs and other insects, which you don’t want to have in your sleep sanctuary.

Put all of these tips to practice every day, and you will experience a major improvement in your sleep.