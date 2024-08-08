Solving The Climate Crisis With Nature-Based Solutions

Dear EarthTalk: What are some “nature-based solutions” to fight climate change?

—J. M, via email

As we come to terms with the growing effects of climate change, many are turning to so-called nature-based solutions, which are holistic approaches that promote biodiversity and ecosystem preservation. Nature-based solutions harness natural processes to address problems rooted in climate change. Countries such as Africa, the Philippines and Brazil are at the forefront of using nature-based solutions.

One example of a nature-based solution is reforestation, the replanting of native trees in areas subject to deforestation. Many initiatives are underway to restore regions of the world negatively affected by logging, burning and land use change. For example, Africa’s Great Green Wall project aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land across 20 countries. This is already dramatically reducing atmospheric carbon in the region while providing a livelihood for local communities.

Mangroves are a lesser-known climate champion, essential for both carbon storage and coastal protection. The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) is spearheading an extensive mangrove restoration program in the Philippines where over 50 percent of mangrove habitats have been lost. By regrowing the mangroves that line the islands, they are building a defense against rising sea levels.

Urban greening is perhaps one of the most easily accessible nature-based solutions and is most advantageous in areas with little to no nature already present. An example of this is New York City’s High Line, a 1.5-mile long track that was previously abandoned before it was transformed by Friends of the Highline who now use it as a community space to grow native plants, host events and display local art. Urban greening is highly effective, easy, and beneficial to communities.

Agroforestry integrates trees and native brush into farms to mimic natural environments. In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, agroforestry has been instrumental in transforming disrupted land into systems that support biodiversity without costing communities who rely on farms. Such projects promote soil health, improve water retention and support the spread of nutrients. Planting trees around farmland or introducing wildflower seeds at the edge of a property can be instrumental in promoting ecosystem health.

Nature-based solutions may often be presented as large-scale initiatives, but such solutions are still vital and more accessible in a smaller context. Consider joining an ongoing project in your area, or starting one yourself, taking inspiration from other established programs around the world.

