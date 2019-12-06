Some of the Most Unique Gardens from Around the World

Gardening is not just a way to grow vegetables and flowers. It is a legit, aesthetic art form. Many people often think of British people when they assume gardening. However, all people from around the world are fond of gardening and like to do it.

Some prefer to do it by themselves and some enjoy the company. Some hire a gardening company for help while others enjoy the peace and quiet of it all.

Nevertheless, here are some of the most beautiful and quite unique types of gardens found across the world.

Keukenhof – Lisse (The Netherlands)

The Netherlands is famous for its tulips. So it makes sense that one of the most beautiful gardens in the world is found there. Keukenhof is one of the biggest gardens in the world as it spreads across 80 acres of land. Within it, you will find more than 7 million bulbs that are planted each year for a very spectacular summer blossom event.

Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden – Pattaya (Thailand)

Nong Nooch is one of the most famous botanical gardens in the world and is found in Thailand. It was originally purchased in 1954 by Pisit and Nongnooch Tansacha. The bought some 600 acres of land with an intention to make a fruit plantation. However, they changed their minds and decided to dedicate this ground to conservation. The Nong Nooch was opened to the public in 1980 and remains one of the most beautiful places to visit in the country.

Kew Royal Botanic Gardens – Kew (United Kingdom)

Of course, the UK was going to be on the list. At Kew, you can find more than 40,000 species of plants. But Kew is not a mere scenic area. It is home to an important and internationally renowned research institution that employs many researchers and scientists in one place. There are even many historical buildings from Britain’s past that complete the entire experience.

Brooklyn Botanic Gardens – New York (USA)

You rarely find a big botanical garden in an enormous city like New York is. But the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a massive 52-acre area found in the very heart of it. The prime time of the year is during the blossom festival when approximately 200 cherry trees take center stage and start to bloom.

Jardin Majorelle – Marrakech (Morocco)

The Jardin Majorelle was is famous for its luminous blue paint that you can find on all the buildings, gates, post, literally everywhere around the garden. But a more important fact about it is that it was originally made by a French painter Jacques Majorelle who made the entire garden around his villa. However, in 1980 the villa was purchased by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé and its beauty is still very much apparent today.

Villa d’Este – Tivoli (Italy)

The Villa d’Este in Tivoli is unique by so many accounts. First of all, the main building here is the true centerpiece of everything. However, the 51 gardens each with their own fountains that run specifically on gravity is enough to make you jump off your seat. Additionally, it was an inspiration for numerous other gardens that came after it.

The Summer Palace – Beijing (China)

The Summer Palace in China is one of their most important historical sites. Furthermore, it was deemed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 1998 for good reasons. The Summer Palace combines everything into a neatly wrapped package. It comes with temples, bridges, pavilions, and most importantly, a natural landscape that will take your breath away.