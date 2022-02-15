Spinal Cord Injuries Can Be Complicated: Get Help from a Lawyer to Protect Your Rights! 

Spinal cord injuries or any other injury in the back can be complicated when it comes to repairing the problem or getting justice for a spinal injury through the legal system. For one thing, people need to understand that there is a difference between an injury to the spinal cord and an injury to the spinal column. Knowing the difference between the two is crucial when determining the value of a case. Experienced lawyers can help clients get fairly compensated for whichever type of injury they encounter.

Knowing the Difference Between Spinal Cord Injuries and Spinal Column Injuries

In many cases, back injuries are intertwined with spinal cord and spinal column injuries, but that is not necessarily the case. A spinal cord injury will usually be more severe and damaging than a spinal column injury. An individual suffering from a spinal injury can get help from a lawyer to determine what legal action is appropriate following a spinal cord or spinal column injury. The spinal column injuries usually include the vertebrae or the discs while the spinal cord injuries are more advanced and may include bulging discs or severing the cord.

How Spinal Injuries Affect the Body

Damages to the spinal cord affect the brain’s ability to send messages to that area and can lead to the spinal cord reflexes being hindered. Another thing that is affected by spinal cord injuries is what is known as spinal shock, which is a temporary loss of the spinal cord reflexes. This could last from days to many weeks and, when it ends, stiffness will ensue below the area of the spinal cord injury. Knowing these things when a doctor diagnoses the issue will help when the injured person talks to a lawyer about the injury.

Getting Help for a Spinal Injury in Florida

The laws vary from state to state when it comes to defining the way a personal injury case, such as a spinal cord injury, is handled. In Florida, the injured victim will have four years to file the lawsuit in a civil court. If that deadline is missed, the case will go unheard. The opportunity to be awarded damages will also be eliminated, so it is important that the injured party act quickly to get a lawyer who understands personal injury cases. It will also be important to keep accurate documentation of everything that led to the spinal cord injury.

More Information about Spinal Injury Lawsuits in Florida

When hiring an attorney for representation in a spinal injury lawsuit, it is paramount to get an attorney or law firm with considerable experience litigating those kinds of cases. The experienced lawyer will want the client to have detailed records of everything leading to the injury, such as a car accident or a slip and fall at work. The injured client must also be aware of the comparative negligence rule.

Final Thoughts About Spinal Injury Lawsuits in Florida

In Florida, the comparative negligence rule employs that whatever percentage the injured client is found to be at fault, any damages that will be awarded will be reduced by that percentage. For example, if the client is found to be 50 percent at fault and is awarded $10,000, only $5,000 will be received. It is essential to get a good lawyer who can help prevent this from being the case.