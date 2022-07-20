Spot Pet Insurance Vs. Trupanion Pet Insurance: Which Is Better?

Pet insurance is a must if you have a pet at home. Whether you’re a new pet parent or have a much-loved pet, you want to choose pet insurance that provides quality coverage to keep your pet healthy and ensure you won’t have to pay an arm and a leg in veterinary bills.

There are a lot of options you can choose from for your pet’s insurance. Since you want only the best for them, you’ll need to do a comparative analysis to make your determination. That can feel overwhelming, so take a look at two of the leading pet insurances: Spot and Trupanion. Read on to discover which is better: Spot Pet Insurance Vs. Trupanion Pet Insurance.

Shared Benefits of Spot and Trupanion

Spot and Trupanion each provide excellent benefits for pet owners. If your pet has been prescribed food by their vet or requires a dietary supplement to treat covered conditions, both Spot and Trupanion will cover those costs, which can get quite high for therapeutic diets and dietary supplements.

Spot Pet Insurance and Trupanion Pet Insurance cover veterinary specialists, chronic conditions, and dental illnesses. Another key coverage both plans offer is the included coverage of hereditary and congenital conditions without limitation, which includes hip dysplasia, eye disorders, and heart disease.

Committing to an insurance policy can seem daunting. But with both Spot and Trupanion, you won’t have to feel locked in if the company isn’t right for you. The companies offer a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can determine if the policy is a fit for you and your pet. Make sure you read the policy thoroughly on this guarantee to stay informed on limitations, as you may not be able to take advantage of the guarantee if any claims during those first 30 days have been paid or approved.

The Many Limitations of Trupanion Pet Insurance

While Trupanion does offer some basic pet coverage benefits you can enjoy, there are quite a few limitations to their plans. Trupanion doesn’t provide a preventative care option, which helps you keep cover the cost of promoting your pet’s general health. This add-on is available through Spot Pet Insurance to aid in covering the cost of wellness exams, dental cleaning, flea and heartworm prevention, deworming, and more.

If you own more than one pet that you want to insure, Trupanion won’t offer any discounts for multiple pet coverage, which Spot gladly does. The cost to insure multiple pets will be very costly which could, if you have multiple pets, ultimately mean paying more in insurance alone than the cost of your pet’s veterinary care.

Some pet owners choose to take on an accident-only coverage plan. This type of coverage is for large veterinary bills that could result from an accident, instead of coverage of your pet’s overall wellness. This option is not available with Trupanion, so if that’s the kind of coverage you’re looking for, Spot is the way to go instead.

Have an older dog you want to insure? Trupanion will not enroll pets in coverage that are over 14 years old. Spot, on the other hand, does not have an upper age limit. If you’re a bit late in insuring your older pet, go with Spot. Do note, however, that if you do choose Trupanion for your pet’s insurance, and the pet is younger than 14, your pet will not lose out on their coverage. Your coverage options will not decrease or become restricted no matter what age your pet is.

If your pet has any behavioral issues, Spot covers the cost of veterinary visits to address the concerning behavior. The coverage is included in their regular plans. Trupanion does offer coverage for behavioral issues but it is not included in their traditional plan and would instead require an additional fee to add the coverage.

Spot Pet Insurance Vs. Trupanion Pet Insurance

When comparing coverage and plan options with Spot Pet Insurance Vs. Trupanion Pet Insurance, there is a clear option that’s much better suited for pet parents. Spot insurance includes all the features that pet owners need to ensure their loved one is covered whether they are injured or working to maintain wellness. You know your pet deserves the best and Spot can provide that peace of mind that your pet’s health is well taken care of.