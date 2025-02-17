Spring Cleaning Your Roof After a Snowy Winter

Many parts of the U.S. witnessed a harsh winter in 2025, thanks to the polar vortex hitting them early in January. According to CNN, temperatures reached a frigid low, affecting nearly 70% of the American population. The entire month was freezingly cold, and most of the country got heavy and long spells of snowfall.

Thankfully, the worst is over, and we are gradually inching toward warmer days. Spring will be around the corner in a few weeks. As warmer weather arrives, spring cleaning becomes the number one priority for most homeowners. Just don’t leave it to the indoors, and also check your roof after a harsh winter.

Being your first line of defense against the elements, the roof should get attention to ensure it remains in good condition. The load of heavy snow can cause some damage to the shingles, while debris and mold can also affect the roof.

We have a list of spring cleaning steps you can follow to extend the life of your roof and prevent costly repairs.

Clear Off the Debris

Debris such as leaves, twigs, and pine needles on your roof is something you may struggle with early in the fall. According to Men’s Journal, not cleaning them right away can have serious aftereffects. The risk of water damage to your roof increases, while your gutters can get clogged due to the debris. As it rains and snows, these problems can compound.

Failing to clean this debris can also lead to buildup that results in mold and mildew growth. Make sure you get a head start with debris removal even before winter if you want to prevent these issues. Having a clean roof early in the winter will also reduce the complexity of spring cleaning your roof.

To remove debris, you can use a leaf blower or rake. Just be careful not to damage the shingles. If you’re unable to safely do the job yourself, calling a professional roofing service is your best bet.

Wash Off Mold and Mildew

The damp winter weather gives mold and mildew favorable conditions for thriving. The big reason to worry is that mold and mildew can damage your roof and health. The US Environmental Protection Agency notes that touching or inhaling mold or mold spores can trigger allergic reactions. These can cause symptoms such as red eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and skin rash.

Addressing mold and mildew problems should be a priority task in your roof spring cleaning checklist. Start by looking for discolored streaks that indicate the presence of mold or mildew. To clean them off, spray the area with a mixture of equal parts water and bleach. Rinse it off with a hose after an hour.

However, steer clear of using a power washer as the force can cause shingle damage. If bleach and water don’t work, a solution of one cup of trisodium phosphate per gallon of water can be a better alternative.

Check the Attic

Checking your attic should be next on your checklist when it comes to spring cleaning your roof after a harsh winter. You should inspect it even before stepping on the roof because the condition inside the attic will give a fair view of the damage on the roof.

Family Handyman notes that water stains, mold, or rot in your attic are a reason to worry. They indicate the possibility of a leak in the roof. However, the check should be more thorough as leaking vents and plumbing stacks may also be the culprits. Musty odors and bulging patches on interior walls are also telltale signs.

If you notice any staining or smell of mildew, contact a professional. Don’t even try DIY as it can affect your safety and health.

Examine for Loose Shingles

Loose shingles can be a common thing you may notice on your roof after a winter with heavy rain or snowfall events. Even small cracks can get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to the elements during the cold season. Snow and ice may cause shingles to curl, separate, or tear off.

Neglecting shingle repairs can lead to more significant problems with your roof. If you are good with DIY, promptly nail back curled or lifted shingles to prevent water damage and mold growth. Calling roofing professionals is a better idea though as they have the expertise and equipment to safely inspect the shingles and repair or replace them as required.

Call Experts if the Damage is Extensive

With this, we come to the last point on our checklist. Even if you are a DIY enthusiast, you should not try handling extensive damage to your roof on your own. That even applies in areas like Los Angeles where winter is not as harsh as in other parts of the country.

Imagine that your roof has completed its lifespan this season, and it needs to be replaced. You can visit https://roofingwisela.com/roof-replacement/ to understand the difference between the need for repair and replacement and make an informed decision.

Roofing Wise LA recommends options like shingles, tiles, and metal roofing for homeowners seeking replacement. A professional can guide you about the pros and cons of each option and help you decide according to your needs and budget.

Professionals can accurately identify the cause of the damage and make quick repairs if possible. Regular maintenance can actually extend the life of your roof and prevent unnecessary replacements.

Frequently Asked Questions

How frequently should I clean my roof?

Ideally, you must clean your roof bi-annually, in the spring and fall, to prevent debris buildup and water damage. A spring cleaning project gets your roof in good shape by addressing maintenance and repair concerns caused by winter rain and now. Fall cleaning is even more crucial as it ensures the removal of leaves and debris to make the roof winter-ready.

What is the best way to eliminate debris from my roof?

You can use a leaf blower or rake to remove debris from your roof. This might seem a simple task, but it isn’t because trying to clean and remove debris too aggressively can cause damage to the shingles. You can call experts to do the needful as they have the right skills and equipment for the job.

Why should I clean my gutters?

Cleaning your gutters ensures that rainwater flows properly through them and prevents water damage to the roof and walls. Clogged gutters may apparently be a small issue but it can lead to water seepage and overflow, causing structural damage to your property over time.

Spring cleaning your roof after winter is essential for maintaining its condition and preventing costly repairs. However, homeowners often cut corners with the project because they focus more on deep cleaning and decluttering the interiors. Steer clear of this mistake and follow these actionable steps to keep your roof in top shape despite the brunt of winter rain and snow.