Staffing in Healthcare: The Importance of Diversity

Marginalized individuals often lack access to healthcare or receive substandard care. Improving their health will improve the health of the nation. People usually look to those who are powerful and privileged. The community is considered to be in good health if the powerful and privileged are doing well. Sadly, this is not the case. Why is diversity important when it comes to staffing in healthcare?

Health Inequalities

Racial injustices remain a problem in America today. Health inequities are clearly seen. African-American, Hispanic, American Indian, and Alaskan Native persons were hospitalized at a significantly higher rate than non-Hispanic whites during the global pandemic, and the death rate for these individuals was also drastically higher. The global pandemic is only one area where the inequities have been seen.

Men and women of color have higher rates of cancer and diabetes. Non-Hispanic African-American women are more likely to die in childbirth than Caucasian women, and there are other gaps in the healthcare system. Many factors play a role in these disparities. Most people blame them on a lack of health insurance among marginalized groups. Inferior care driven by structural racism is another. Diversification of healthcare workers can help overcome these issues, and many organizations are choosing CompHealth to help them diversify.

The Importance of an Inclusive Workforce

Culturally connected physicians understand their patients’ challenges, so America needs doctors of color. While a patient may see any doctor they choose, regardless of color, countless patients prefer seeing someone who is the same race they are. They are hesitant to discuss their challenges with a doctor of a different race. When doctors and patients share a culture, they can bridge many gaps. Cultural competence extends beyond communicating concerns. The medical professional must have the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to overcome linguistic and ethnic gaps.

Furthermore, medical professionals from different cultures and ethnicities must create inclusive policies, interventions, and programs. Most healthcare workers today are white, which decreases the number of culturally mindful solutions that consider all humans. While this typically isn’t intentional, it remains a problem today.

To overcome this, the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health recommends increasing access to quality healthcare for underserved groups. These groups need more medically trained professionals, executives, and policymakers to speak up on their behalf. Ensuring these individuals take leadership positions is the best way to accomplish this. Increasing this representation will require investments in people of color in the health sciences. Universities must encourage more racially diverse students in fields that may lead to a career in medicine.

Patients also need more choices when it comes to their doctors. Patient satisfaction increases when the patient and doctor share the same race and ethnicity. The Press Ganey Outpatient Medical Practice Survey found any discordance in this area led to lower patient satisfaction scores.

Patients and doctors who share race and ethnicity tend to have better patient-doctor relationships. Communication improves, and the patient trusts their doctor more. As a result, they are more likely to receive and accept evidence-based medical care and follow the treatment plan outlined by the doctor. Cultural humility has been shown to reduce disparities in care and deliver high-quality care to marginalized groups, leading to improved health.

A diverse workforce leads to equitable care for all, and equitable care leads to better health outcomes. Progress has been made in this area, but more needs to be done. Healthcare equality won’t be achieved until the medical workforce is diverse and all groups are represented.