Still Bullish On Wind Power In The U.S. In The Age Of Trump V2?

Dear EarthTalk: How is wind power doing in the U.S.? Is Trump going to harm it?

– P.K. via email

Wind energy is the largest single source of renewable energy in the U.S., comprising 10 percent of the nation’s electricity mix. In Iowa and South Dakota, wind provides more than half the electricity. In 2024, U.S. wind electricity generation surpassed coal-fired generation in March and April, as wind power generally produces more electricity in the springtime. Over the course of 2024, the wind industry avoided 351 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions—equivalent to 61 million cars worth of emissions.

The wind industry is also a major job creator. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), 131,000 people are employed directly in the sector, with more than 300,000 jobs supported overall. “Wind turbine technician” is the fastest growing job in the country, likely to increase by 44 percent over the next decade. The industry has attracted $330 billion in investment over the past 20 years.

Small wind turbines are emerging as key players in the growing distributed wind market, which generates electricity for on-site, local needs. In 2022, DoE estimated that distributed wind could meet half of U.S. electricity demand, offering communities rate stability. They are particularly valuable in rural areas, where water conservation needs make thermal generators less desirable. Innovation continues to drive the wind industry. In 2024, the Massachusetts-based Pecos Wind Power won a $200,000 award to bring the PW85, an 85-kilowatt small wind turbine, to market. The PW85 is designed to maximize efficiency in low-wind conditions, reducing costs by 55 percent compared to similar projects. Its installation process requires no crane and takes just a week instead of the usual six, further cutting costs and expanding wind energy’s reach.

Despite these advancements, the wind industry faces political challenges. On January 24, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order halting approvals, permits and loans for new wind energy projects on federal lands or waters. The order prohibits the development of the Lava Ridge Wind Project, a large wind farm in Idaho that the Biden administration approved in December. The administration justified the orders by citing wind energy’s supposed unreliability and potential harm to wildlife, particularly whales, despite no specific evidence linking offshore wind to whale deaths.

This executive order raises concerns about long-term investment in wind. Developers may hesitate to invest due to high political risk. Francis Pullaro, president of RENEW Northeast, an association of energy industry and environmental advocates, notes that “there’s a lot of uncertainty now as to how all this is going to be implemented.” The potential rollback of projects could slow the country’s transition to renewable energy and weaken progress made in reducing carbon emissions.

CONTACT

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: question@earthtalk.org.