What Steps Do I Need To Take To Stop Drinking?

Drinking can have severe effects on your health, but more so, your general life. It can mess your marriage, your relationship with your family and friends, and your job. Alcoholics have a high rate of losing their jobs and having a very difficult time finding another. Life’s pressure can quickly take a toll on individuals. Most people turn to alcohol to relieve themselves of this pressure. About 65% of adult American workers said that they drink at least once a week. About 53% of jobless adults confessed to drinking, which is a bit lower than the working category. Most people argue that they are social drinking, but alcohol can slowly creep into one’s life and you find yourself with a serious addiction. If you are at this point in your life, and you do not seem to make progress in your efforts to reduce or stop your drinking, then here is how to stop drinking.

Admit Your Have an Addiction

Most alcoholics tend to live in denial. They assume that their drinking habits are just normal and that it is people close to them that are blowing the issue out of proportion. Not so. If people begin telling you that you have an alcohol problem, then you most likely have it. They will have examined your behaviour for quite some time before disclosing this to you. If you have any intention of quitting the bottle, then you need to first admit that it is a problem, before moving to the next step of seeking assistance.

Seek Assistance

Once you admit that you have a drinking problem and need help to change your habits, you are now on the right path to stop drinking. You can start by talking to your close friends and family, as these are the ones who most likely will have brought up the issue in the first place. These will be people willing to give you any assistance you may need in your quest to quit drinking. It is always easier to quit a bad habit if you have a supportive group urging you to move on. You can also ask for assistance from former addicts, who will guide you on the steps they took to quit. Such people have experience with your situation and will give you a relevant and practical direction.

Have a Plan

Now that you have the intention, and have identified a support group, devise your plan on the approach you are going to take even as you receive guidance. You can set some milestones of maybe going for days without drinking, or reducing your daily intake and gradually taking less and less each day. They are even those that decide to just quit, but this approach can sink you into depression due to withdrawal effects on your body. Most former alcoholics and physicians advise that it is better to take it slow, so that your body can get used to the new norm. Irrespective of the plan you wish to take depending on how you feel, ensure that you align it with the advice you receive from your support group to avoid having wasted efforts.

Avoid Alcohol Joints and Remove it From Your House

The less exposure you have with alcohol, the least likely you will drink. If you used to frequent a particular joint after work for a bottle or two, make it a habit to avoid the joint as many days as you can in a week. You can identify an alternative activity that you can participate in like a book club, sports activity, or any other social group that has no alcohol as part of its activities. Such groups and interactions will help occupy both your time and your mind to prevent you from thinking about alcohol. If it is particularly something that you enjoy doing, you will very soon find yourself looking forward to it instead of going to that bar. Also, if you stock alcohol in your house, give it away or pour it down the drain. You can keep a little to sip once in a while as you gradually reduce your intake. Have your family support group control the amount of alcohol you can take in the house to ensure that you do not spiral back to your original habit.

Be ready for Withdrawal Effects

Whether you stop abruptly or gradually which is recommended, you will most definitely experience withdrawal effects. It is good then you psychologically prepare yourself for the same. You may experience tremors, sweating, increased heart rate, and a serious urge to drink, but focus on the goal. These effects will only be temporary, but you will feel much better when you overcome them.