Sustainable Camping 101: 4 Must-Have Equipment

When was the last time you communed with Mother Nature? Camping gives you access to beautiful sceneries and hiking spots as a way to escape your routine, so you’ll be able to relax and unwind just for a little while.

Spending time with nature is good for you as it provides many health benefits. It reduces your stress, engages you in many physical activities, helps you enjoy the fresh air, and might help you regularize your circadian rhythm since there’ll be no need for alarm clocks when you’re in the wild. Aside from that, it can also help you to strengthen your relationships with the ones you’re camping with. Also, you can teach valuable lessons and survival skills when you camp with your kids.

While it’s exciting and fun being in nature, you must help protect the environment that provides you the pleasure of being outdoors. In this article, here are some pieces of equipment you must obtain to lessen your negative impact on the environment:

1. Tents

No camping trip is complete without a tent. A sustainable, good-quality tent can’t only protect you from the external elements, but should also provide you with some comfort. Knowing that your camping tent is sustainable will give you a sense of accomplishment because you get to enjoy your experience without negatively impacting the environment.

Borrow a tent : You can borrow a tent from a friend, or you can opt for renting one. Many businesses provide renting services for their customers where you must state the purpose of you renting out their tent and how long will you rent it, and they’ll immediately send it to your house.

Use a recycled tent : If you’d rather buy your own tent, you can opt for buying a refurbished one or a tent made from a recycled material, like fabric created from recycled plastic bottles. This way, you can prevent damaged tents from going to landfills. What’s great about this is it’s cheaper than a brand-new tent.

2. Sleeping Bags

Another camping gear you should invest in is a sleeping bag. There are few sustainable sleeping bags available in the market. You should avoid buying sleeping bags that are made with materials like poly-fluorinated chemicals or PFCs. These chemicals are known to accumulate in the environment, and which can harm the reproductive systems and hormones of both humans and animals. They’re also known to be carcinogenic.

Instead, look for sleeping bags that have synthetic fiber filling made from recycled polyester. Aside from that, you should note the comfort rating of the sleeping bag you’ll buy. Take note that sleeping bags are built differently from one another. If you’re going to camping sites that are cold, make sure to bring a sleeping bag that can withstand low temperatures.

3. Camping Mats

Camping mats or sleeping pads provide extra padding and thermal insulation. They’re often used with a sleeping bag to achieve maximum comfort. There are numerous types of camping mats available in the market, but you must consider using recycled mats for a change to live sustainably. These are made of recycled polypropylene, so you can expect them to be durable and easy to clean.

4. Camping Stoves And Cookware

Instead of getting a gas-powered camping stove, why not opt for a wood-powered one? It’s budget-friendly too. The only thing you need to do is bring firewood, or you can buy from the camping site, if available.

As a responsible camper, the best option is to use a stove rather than lighting an open fire to cook your food. This way, you can avoid causing fires that are mainly caused by disposable barbecues. If possible, ask the camping authorities where the designated barbecue area is, which often keeps a bucket of water within the vicinity.

Of course, you shouldn’t forget to bring cookware, unless you want to live off with chocolate s’mores. A warm and hearty meal is best enjoyed by watching the calming scenery in the camping area.

If you only plan for a short trip, you can bring your own pre-prepared meals, like soups or pasta, that only need reheating at the camping site. Just be mindful of where you’ll dispose of the food waste. Consider bringing a bin or a jar with you to have a container for the food water, only if the camping site doesn’t offer to compost.

Final Thoughts

Camping is one of the greatest outdoor recreational activities out there. It engages you to move, and you get to enjoy the nature outside. You can opt for camping alone or you can bring your friends and family, too—whatever floats your boat, it’s up to you.

A way to pay nature back by letting you enjoy its beauty is responsibly maintaining it. That means you should avoid—at all cost—dumping your trash everywhere you like when it’s finally time to come home. Also, you must prevent starting a fire that can damage all that beauty in a snap. Be mindful always and clean as you go.