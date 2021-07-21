Green Cannabis – How To Be A Sustainable Cannabis User

If you are a cannabis consumer, it shows a bent of mind towards everything natural. Medicinal users, in particular, look up to weed as a natural alternative to harmful painkillers, sleep medications, and antidepressants. The good news is that it is effective and safe, and you can opt for the switch without second thoughts. Even better, you can steer clear of the quintessential highs by opting for a CBD-dominant product and sticking to an optimal dosage.

While there’s a lot you feel good about, sustainability can be a concern if you are an eco-conscious consumer. Like many agricultural commodities, cannabis production can have a negative impact on the environment. Packaging and transportation are other reasons where it may go wrong with sustainability. Fortunately, you can do your bit as a conscious user and take some steps to opt for green cannabis. Here are some measures that keep you on the right side.

Buy clean and green

The use of pesticides and fertilizers for growing cannabis isn’t great for the environment. The yield is not organic, so it does not align with your sustainability goals. If you want to stay true to the mindset, buy clean and green products only. While legal issues keep growers and products from getting organic certification, industry groups have standards for clean marijuana production. You can check the product labels or ask your budtender to learn more about the status of the product. If you buy from a reputed seller, you can trust their word on it. Just pick clean and green, and you can rest assured about being an eco-friendly consumer.

Opt for lab-tested products

While sticking to organic products gives you a good start, you cannot be too sure at all times. Buying from a trusted dispensary helps, but it makes sense to opt for lab-tested products every time you purchase. A laboratory analysis gives you peace of mind that your cannabis is free from contaminants like pesticides, mold, and heavy metals. Lab testing also gives you valuable information on cannabinoid and terpene content. It is not surprising that even small brands and unregulated manufacturers invest in lab testing these days. The investment is worthwhile as it adds the assurance of credibility and sustainability.

Pay attention to packaging

When it comes to sustainable consumption, the packaging is as important as the product itself. Excessive packaging is perhaps the most concerning environmental issue for consumers. A lot of plastic isn’t good for the environment because it contributes to waste that you cannot reuse or recycle. There are better ways to package weed, and eco-conscious brands opt for them. For example, glass jars are a good option as they are reusable and recyclable. Paying attention to product packaging is an important tip for buyers who want to do their bit to save the earth. You can even consider asking the budtender to refill your jar.

Pick from a local source

Buying from a local source is another good idea for sustainable consumers who want to help local growers and farmers. It has more than one benefit. You contribute to the local community, which means money stays in your region. Going local also reduces the shipping distance, so you play a role in decreasing the carbon footprint of transportation. Moreover, you can easily find 420 deals in dispensaries around you and have your stuff delivered to the doorstep. Overall, it enables you to get the freshest local product without pinching your wallet.

Avoid vape wastage

Sustainability as a consumer goes beyond wise buying decisions. It is as much about choosing the right methods of cannabis consumption. Some methods are inherently more eco-friendly than others. Edibles, tinctures, and topical products get full marks in this context. But you need not worry if you rely on other methods of consumption. Even if you are a vaper or smoker, you can do a bit to avoid wastage. For example, disposable vape pens and cartridges are not the best from an environmental perspective because they cause toxic wastes. But you can look for recycling programs for vape cartridges and batteries to address the waste problem to a significant extent.

Smoke sustainably

Like vapers, cannabis smokers can also do their bit for sustainable use. Lighters and matches are the main culprits when it comes to environmental damage induced by smokers. They are also bad for your health as you end up inhaling butane or burned sulfur. Lighters even destroy terpenes, compromising the flavor of weed. You can simply ditch the lighters and matches and use hemp wick to light up your joint. The simple hemp twine is dipped in beeswax and burns at a safer temperature that keeps the flavor intact. Further, it prevents disposable lighters from ending up in the landfill.

Know the grower and brand

If you have a genuine concern for sustainability, you must keep track of the grower and brand of cannabis you buy. Buying from a licensed grower means you know what you get. They have to follow the mandated environmental standards set up by the states where cannabis is legal now. Knowing the brand is important as reputed ones will never go wrong with sustainability, whether in their sourcing, growing, testing, or packaging practices. It is always better to pay a tad more and buy only from reputed brands because you can trust them for quality and consistency. Unregulated grows may sell a bit cheaper, but the price is too big to pay.

As the world becomes more eco-conscious, it is vital to embrace sustainability everywhere you can. Becoming a sustainable cannabis consumer is a good place to start because it is easier than you imagine. Everything boils down to being selective about the products you buy and the sellers you pick them from. As long as you stick with trusted local dispensaries, you need not worry about going wrong with your intentions. Choosing an eco-friendly method of consumption and preventing wastage as you consume it takes you a step ahead. Follow these simple guidelines, and you can get a head start with sustainability.