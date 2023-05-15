Sustainable Home Design: Building an Eco-Friendly House 101

Taking on a home building project is an exciting adventure for any individual or family. However, in the modern day, it’s important to be conscientious of the environment during the home constructions process. Going further, home should be built in a sustainable manner which ensures that the energy given off by the home in minimal in the years to come. From saving you money to making your life easier, there is truly no reason to not build a sustainable home.

Sustainable vs. Unsustainable Home Design: What’s the Difference?

Understanding what a sustainable home actually is can be difficult. In short, a sustainable home is simply one which is built in such a way that it conserves resources and energy over time, along with limiting water use via quality systems to only amounts that are necessary. On average, sustainable homes use around 20 to 30% less energy than a traditional home. With a build method of low-impact and high performance in mind, sustainable homes are becoming the default for many builders around the world.

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Home?

As mentioned, sustainable homes are meant to have a low impact on the environment which often means the technology and resources used in the build process are cutting edge. As a result, sustainable homes tend to come at a higher price point than traditional homes when they are built. The process of building a sustainable home with eco-friendly wood materials and other appliances tends to cost between $390,000 and $420,000 for a basic build, with this amount increasing or decreasing based on a variety of factors.

7 Tips for Designing a Sustainable Home

Despite the higher price point, there are many benefits which come from living in a sustainable home, such as lower water and energy bills. On top of this, property value can be increased in the event you ever happen to sell the home you are building. In order to create a home that is truly sustainable, use the following seven tips:

1. Implement a passive solar design

Traditionally, keeping a house warm or cold required the help of an air conditioning unit or heating system. Sustainable homes use a passive solar design instead, however, which requires little-to-no mechanical or electrical equipment. The passive solar system simply captures the energy given off by the sun and uses the materials it is made of to transmit this energy into the home. This can be used to heat the home or cool the home by reflecting the heat away during warmer months. This system requires less energy which results in a lower overall energy bill.

2. Utilize high-performance windows

The amount of energy that is lost from traditional windows is remarkably high. This means that during the winter months, as an example, you may need to run your heater for longer just to retain warmth in the home. By constructing your house with high-performance windows, you can retain more energy in your home which will result in your running your HVAC system less.

3. Use energy efficient appliances

The HVAC system in a home is responsible for a large portion of the energy bills that a homeowner pays, but the appliances in the home are a close second after this. Whether it’s the fridge, dishwasher, oven, stovetop, bathrooms, water heaters, or some other household appliance, you are losing money due to outdated technology. Consider energy efficient appliances which maximize energy output in a sustainable manner, allowing you to save even more money on your overall energy bill.

4. Consider a drip irrigation system

Sustainability does not exist just in the four walls of your home, but also your entire property. Lawncare and overall lawn maintenance is a major source of energy loss in a traditional home. Whether it is mowing the lawn or watering the grass and plants, taking care of your lawn is excellent from a curb appeal standpoint. Rather than wasting energy, though, consider using a drip irrigation system which delivers water directly to the roots of a plant, as opposed to a water pump which is not sustainable.

5. Consult with experts in sustainability

Roughly 5% of electricity throughout the United States is wasted, which may not sound like a high figure but Americans use an astounding amount of electricity on a yearly basis, meaning 5% is a massive amount as well. Understand your limitations in regards to sustainability knowledge, and consider consulting with an expert prior to starting your home build so you know how to not waste energy in your new home.

6. Recycle construction waste

The byproducts of a home construction project will be extensive, and it’s important not to be wasteful. Rather than throwing all waste straight into the dump where it will be discarded, consider recycling your construction waste. This will get your sustainability off to a great start while also contributing to a healthier environment around the world.

7. Install a cold roof

Roofing is one of the most expensive parts of a new home build project. Given the already high price point for this job, it’s worth spending a little extra money to install a cold roof. As opposed to a standard roof, a cold roof actually reflects the sun’s heat during intense months of sunshine which stops it from being transmitted into your home. As a result, a household does not need to run their HVAC system constantly to cool the home, which can result in drastic energy savings. While this technology may not be cheap, the amount of money it saves on your energy bill will allow a person to quickly recoup the cost of construction.

Build your dream home today

While building your home in a sustainable manner may come with a higher price up front, the long-term cost savings that will come from it are more than worth the cost. Use some of the above tips during your home construction to build a sustainable home that benefits the environment and everyone in your neighborhood.