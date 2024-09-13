Technologies That Will Help Horse Racing Lower Its Carbon Footprint

When it comes to sports and their environmental impact, you’d probably put horse racing in the bottom part of the leaderboard as a sport with the lowest impact on the planet.

But just because we are not talking about crazy engines that pollute the air like Formula 1 and NASCAR, it doesn’t mean that horse racing is green.

In fact, horse racing as a sport can advance a lot in terms of lowering its carbon footprint, and the best thing is that it wouldn’t hurt the sport. Basically, horse racing would feel the same as before, we just have to look at some new technologies and practices that will help big races use renewable energy and waste management solutions which will eventually make the sport greener.

So, what are we talking about?

Why Is Horse Racing Not As Green As You Think?

Horse racing might appeal like that eco-friendly sport that everyone loves, but that’s not the case. Since we are talking about a global sport that spans all populated continents, it has a hefty carbon footprint.

When you think about it, racehorses, along with their trainers and jockeys, and all of the associated personnel (and it is a big crew) are traveling from one event to another. On top of that, these events are distanced thousands of miles from each other. This means that there is a lot of flying, shipping gear, and driving, which results in substantial carbon emissions.

On top of that, horse racing doesn’t have a worldwide association to take care of the schedule of the races and consider the flight distance like the NBA and Formula 1. Instead, owners are in charge of making their own decisions and participating in each event that they like.

Traveling is one part of the problem. We also have the energy required to maintain racetracks, and it is quite a lot. Okay, maybe not as much as stadiums like the SoFi Stadium organizing the Super Bowl, but still significant.

Additionally, horses might not put out carbon dioxide, but racetrack organizers and racehorse owners need to worry about how they are managing the waste from the horses.

So, horse racing actually has quite a big impact on this planet, and here are some of the ways technology can help lower it.

What Technologies Are Helping Reduce This Footprint?

As we mentioned earlier, it is not the end of the world. Yes, the sport has its carbon footprint, but it can be lowered using technology.

So, what tech we are talking about?

1. Renewable Energy Sources

Well, the first movement, that has already started on some of the biggest horse racetracks in the world is the use of renewable energy sources. Running a horse racing track requires a lot of energy, and at this point, most tracks are not using renewable energy sources like the sun or wind.

But that will change, and here is why. First of all, renewable energy technology has become more affordable, so racetracks won’t worry about the return on investment, in fact, they can make money from these renewable energy sources and even sell electricity to others.

There are several racetracks in the US and UK that are already switching to solar power, which immediately reduces their carbon footprint.

The popular Churchill Downs, which is home to the Kentucky Derby is already using wind and solar power to make energy for everyday use. Such big events generate a lot of money, which is why they often have more money to invest in renewable energy sources.

Who knows, maybe we will see some change in the upcoming Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, but if you miss it, you can always check TwinSpires for the results.

2. Electric Vehicles for Transportation

Transportation is a huge part of horse racing’s carbon emissions. Moving horses, people, and equipment across countries and continents adds up fast.

A few racing circuits and organizations are turning to electric vehicles (EVs) for shorter trips, like transporting horses from stables to nearby tracks or for local logistics during events. Charging stations are becoming a common sight at some of the larger tracks, encouraging fans and staff to drive EVs to the races.

3. Sustainable Track Maintenance

Maintaining racetracks consumes an enormous amount of water, especially for grass tracks. Enter smart irrigation systems and rainwater harvesting.

These technologies help conserve water by using sensors to water only when necessary, cutting down usage by as much as 30-40%. Some tracks have even started using recycled water for irrigation. This practice not only saves water but also reduces the energy needed for water treatment and transport.

4. Waste Management

Horse manure is a surprisingly big environmental challenge—each horse can produce up to 50 pounds of waste per day!

Tracks and farms are turning to composting, which not only cuts down waste but also produces nutrient-rich soil that can be used to maintain the grounds or sold to local farmers. Some tracks have also introduced extensive recycling programs, aiming to achieve zero-waste events by 2030.

5. Eco-Friendly Horse Care

Believe it or not, the way horse owners manage their land can play a big role in reducing carbon emissions. Growing high-quality grass and preventing overgrazing can sequester carbon, as plants pull CO2 from the air during photosynthesis. Additionally, planting native trees and shrubs around properties helps reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, providing shade and reducing the need for additional cooling in stables during hot weather.