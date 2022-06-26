The 11 Best Eco-friendly Common Household Products

Many common household products are not good for the planet. They can contain harmful chemicals that end up in our waterways, or they could be made from materials that are manufactured by big polluters. Fortunately, there are great eco-friendly alternatives available. Here are 11 of the best common household products you can find with sustainable options.

1. Reusable alternatives for paper products. Reusable paper towels save trees, and they are more durable and more absorbent than standard paper towels. Reusable napkins are inexpensive and easy to make yourself, even without a sewing machine. Swap disposable disinfectant wipes for homemade disinfectant liquid and rags made from old cotton t-shirts.

2. Reusable food storage. Instead of packing your son’s lunch in disposable plastic sandwich bags or plastic wrap, opt for a reusable lunch storage cube or silicone resealable sandwich bags and small plastic snack containers. Beeswax wrap or glass storage containers can be used for leftovers or cut produce storage.

3. Compostable disposables. If the situation calls for disposables, try to select options that will do the least amount of harm. Styrofoam cups don’t biodegrade, and plastic plates usually cannot be recycled. In many municipalities, a recycle symbol on the bottom doesn’t necessarily mean that the red disposable plastic cup is actually recyclable. Often, that cup still ends up in a landfill. It’s common now for retailers to offer compostable plastic cups or biodegradable paper plates and bowls. Cutlery can be made from bamboo or corn plastic that can go into the compost bin along with the food scraps.

4. Eco-friendly laundry products. Laundry detergent sheets have zero plastic packaging, and the cardboard package is biodegradable. These easy-to-use dissolvable laundry detergent sheets are effective and space-saving. Instead of disposable dryer sheets, try reusable dryer balls made of sustainably harvested wool, bamboo/hemp blend, silicone, etc. Dryer balls reduce static, and you can add essential oils to give your fluffy laundry a fresh scent. Dryer balls also save energy by reducing drying time.

5. Homemade cleaning products. Some of the most widely used natural cleaning products are most likely already in your pantry: white vinegar, baking soda, sea salt and lemon. White vinegar can be used for cleaning mirrors and glass, or use it in your bathroom to prevent mold growth. Baking soda can be used as a gentle yet effective scouring powder for scrubbing out the tub or kitchen sink. Lemon juice can be used to clean everything from electric tea kettles to faucets to floors. You can also mix lemon juice with olive oil to make a homemade furniture polish.

6. Eco-friendly spray mop. Instead of using a spray mop that uses disposable pads and harsh chemical cleaning solutions, try a version that uses a reusable microfiber pad. There are some options that include a refillable reservoir that you can fill with your preferred natural or homemade floor cleaning solution. When you’re done mopping, throw the reusable pad in the wash and repeat.

7. Small-batch, artisan-made bar soap. The large-scale manufacturing process for bar soap can lead to pollution of our soil and waterways. However, there are plenty of artisan soap brands that use all-natural ingredients and don’t pollute during their small-batch process. Find these makers at your local boutique shop, health-food co-op, farmers market or arts and crafts fair.

8. Organic cotton washcloths and towels. Organic cotton is a luxurious and functional material for bath linens. Washcloths, hand towels, bath towels and bath sheets are all widely available in organic cotton. Pamper yourself with a soft and absorbent organic cotton bathrobe and feel good about it knowing that you’re doing something good for the planet.

9. Rechargeable batteries. Batteries aren’t going away anytime soon. It seems like we still need batteries for everything. Our kids need batteries for their walkie talkies and remote-control cars; our television remotes use batteries; and often your mouse or keyboard runs on a battery. Instead of buying disposable batteries, purchase a set of rechargeable batteries with a charger. Rechargeable batteries are available in AA, AAA, C, D and 9V.

10. Energy efficient lighting. LED light bulbs have come a long way since they were first released. They are now available in many different wattages, but make sure to compare the wattage equivalent to the wattage of the incandescent you want to replace so you get the appropriate amount of lumens. LED light bulbs are available in a wide range of color temperatures, shapes and sizes. Edison-style LED bulbs used to be lower quality, with a distinctly yellow hue to the filament, but they have also advanced in technology and look more realistic with a soft, warm glow.

11. Safely eradicate pests. Instead of toxic chemical bug-killing sprays, which can be harmful to pollinators, wildlife and pets alike, you can use food-grade diatomaceous earth in a garden duster to rid your plants of unwanted pests. You can also dust around your home and in your lawn to deter ants and other bugs. You can also protect your plants with organic pest control sprays, which utilize different bacteria and fungus to prevent damage to your plants from common garden critters. In the home, you can apply essential oils like cinnamon or eucalyptus around window sills and baseboards and in door thresholds to deter insects that like to invade the home.

Whether you go big and replace all the incandescents in your house with LEDs, or start small by switching to a sustainable laundry detergent, every step you take towards sustainability brings us that much closer to a healthier planet for everyone.