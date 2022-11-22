The Beauty Between: Can We Save The Great Salt Lake?

The Great Salt Lake is often overlooked and misunderstood. Through her passion for wildlife photography, Mary Anne Karren unexpectedly fell in love with the lake’s unique landscape and the 10 million birds that rely on it. She now uses her photography to bring attention to the lake’s dire situation in an attempt to save it…

View more of Mary’s work here – maryannekarren.com/

Special Thanks to EcoFlight. EcoFlight is a non-profit that provides the aerial perspective for conservation, with a strong focus on tribal communities and energy issues.

For more information visit saveourgreatsaltlake.org