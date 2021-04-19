The Beginner’s Guide To Successful Planting

Gardening might look simple on the outside, but there are in fact plenty of things that go into creating and developing your own garden or plan. If you don’t know what you are doing, you can easily kill your plants or not have them reach their fullest potential. Fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks that you can apply to quickly get better with gardening. While they still will not replace hard work and experience, it can still help you achieve what you are aiming for. Here is a beginner’s guide to successfully planting flowers or any other type of plant.

Determine Where You Are Going to Be Planting

The first question you have to ask yourself is where you are going to be planting your plants. The most common area is the garden. Within the garden itself there are a few things you are going to have to look at very carefully, but we are going to talk about that later. After the garden, there are pots. Think of pots as a mini garden which is catered to just one plant or a group of plants. The final way to go about planting is through a hydroponic system that you have installed. What are hydroponics? Hydroponics skip the soil and instead use a different material to support the plant and then finally the crops are grown directly in nutrient rich water. This is ideal if your soil is not suitable for growing or you are looking to grow many things in a limited amount of space. You can’t begin to learn how to properly nurture your plants if you haven’t decided where they are going to be growing yet.

Do a Soil Analysis

The next thing you are going to look at when planting is the soil that you are growing in. As mentioned earlier, if you are planning to grow plants in either a pot or a garden, you have to ensure that the soil is suitable for growth. What are the things to look for? The first thing that you are going to want to do is test the pH of the soil. Soil can either be acidic, alkaline, or neutral. Your goal is to ensure that the soil is as neutral as possible as acidic or alkaline soil will either kill the plant entirely or not allow it to grow as it normally would.

Once you have tested that, you have to look at the moisture level and nutrition level of the soil. If you are lacking moisture or some of the nutrients you can easily buy more soil at your local gardening centre or manually add more water via a sprinkler system. Finally, you want to look at the makeup of the soil itself. If soil has too much sand in it, your plants will have a hard time getting the moisture that it needs. On the other end, if there is too much clay in the soil, your plant can suffocate. Knowing what is in your soil is important if you want to grow your plants.

Pick the Right Place

Now that we’ve tested the soil in the garden, it is now time to look at the garden and find the best spot for the plants. Plants need sunlight for food and if they don’t have enough of it, they are not going to be able to survive. Find a spot that has adequate sunlight for them. Not all plants need full sun either, so read up about what you are going to plant. If a plant needs to be in the shade, try to keep it out of the sun as much as possible. Of course it will be impossible to give a plant full sun or no sun, but doing as best as you can will help to ensure your flowers and plants grow properly.

Dig and Plant

Now that you’ve determined where you are going to be planting, it’s time to get your flowers into the ground. You can tell your soil is ready if it crumbles when digging. If your soil is compacting a little too much, you should wait for it to dry. Once you’ve dug an adequate sized hole for your plant, simply move it into the new location and smooth the ground out around it. The actual act of planting the flower is not difficult, but getting everything prepared can be.

Space Your Plants Out Adequately

Another big mistake a lot of beginners make in their garden is that they planned their flowers and plants too close together. While this might lead to a very beautiful display, it won’t last long, especially if you haven’t taken the time to research your plants. All plants have different roots and they can all be different sizes. The last thing you want is to have two or three plants close to each other with large root systems. These will tangle up with each other, steal necessary nutrients from each other and eventually cause each other to die out. Make sure that you have researched your plants to learn about the roots under them and then space them out accordingly so everything can grow.

Water and Add Mulch

Finally, you are going to have to water all of your plants to get them the nutrition and moisture that they need. Adding a layer of mulch to your garden will also help to slow down evaporation and keep your soil nice and moist underneath. By having mulch, you can reduce the amount of times that you have to water your garden throughout the week. You can’t expect your new plants to grow and thrive if you aren’t getting them the basic necessities for life.

Hopefully you have a basic understanding of how to plant plants into your garden now. Once you get good at gardening, you can really start to enjoy it and use it as a tool to de-stress after a long day of work. Find flowers that complement each other and place them around your garden, even construct a theme.Let your personality shine through. What kinds of plants do you plan on growing?