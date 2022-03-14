The benefits of using vegan skincare

Companies and individuals at large have been involved in making conscious choices that are great for the overall good of the community. When it comes to sustainability especially, we have made great strides such as the use of electric cars to conserve energy and reduction of plastic waste. These efforts have also been translated into our everyday lives, such as the use of organic cleaning products, wooden or metallic straws, and vegan skincare.

What is vegan skincare?

A lot of people have adopted a vegan diet, but this is also becoming big in skincare as companies make a bid to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle. These types of products are made without ingredients derived from animals or animal by-products. They have a myriad of advantages some listed below:

1. Kind to your skin

Vegan skincare products generally have a lesser ingredient list which is great for people with sensitive skin. Often, typical skincare products are loaded with a lot of ingredients from different sources, some of which end up having a negative reaction on the skin. As such, it can be difficult to pinpoint that which is not working for you. They also elicit allergic or harsh reactions for some leading to rashes and skin inflammation. With vegan skincare, however, the risk is minimized. Vegan skincare also employs the use of botanical extracts and plant-based ingredients rich in vitamins and minerals in products such as vegan face moisturizer or face washes. These are great for your skin as they help combat aging.

2. They are cruelty-free

This goes without saying, but vegan skincare products are made primarily from plant-based ingredients and do not have any animal products. They are therefore not likely to be tested on animals either. If the safety of animals is important to you, then vegan skincare products are the way to go. You can enjoy the products guilt-free keeping in my mind that no animal was involved or harmed in the process. To be sure of this, always look out for the cruelty-free and vegan labels in the products.

3. Good for your health

The skin is the body’s largest organ and is, therefore, the entryway to the body. The products you use on your skin will be absorbed into the body. You must therefore be wary of what you use on your skin since products with harsh chemicals can impact not just your skin but your overall health as well. Vegan skincare products often have organic ingredients some of which are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. These are great for the skin as they help to repair and restore the cells and thus give it a healthy glow.

4. Great for the environment

Vegan skincare products are often made with recyclable or biodegradable products. Many companies have sustainability in mind when making these products and thus go to great lengths to ensure that the products have little to no impact on the environment. Biodegradable products help to reduce plastic waste which often ends up disposed of irresponsibly in oceans, affecting marine life. Investing in vegan skincare products will thus help you play a role in sustainability as they are largely eco-friendly.