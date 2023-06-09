Nowadays, many individuals and cultures promote eco-friendly behaviors in an attempt to mitigate the negative consequences and the impact of climate change.

More and more consumers are looking to encourage companies develop eco-friendly ethics and production means. Many consumers now choose to purchase products from eco-friendly companies rather than products from big companies with little interest or care for the environment.

So, what are the best eco-friendly brands in the world? Which ones can consumers turn to, promote and support?

This article will start by discussing what is meant by ‘eco-friendly’. Then, some of the world’s top eco-friendly brands will be introduced along with a quick overview of these companies’ work and products.

What does eco-friendly actually mean?

The term eco-friendly is used extensively these days and has become somewhat of an umbrella term to describe any activity that is not too harmful to the environment. It has been used over and over again by companies who practice ‘greenwashing’.

Greenwashing can be described as a marketing strategy used by companies to get consumers to purchase a product on the unfounded claim, and sometimes untruthful one, that it is eco-friendly.

However, real ‘eco-friendly’ brands will not throw around this term without explaining what they actually do that makes their products eco-friendly.

Each country has its own guidelines when evaluating a company’s products and its ‘eco-friendly’ product claims.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission known as FTC argues that a product can only be labeled as eco-friendly if the product’s packaging explains why and how it is environmentally responsible.

Other signs that can help spot an eco-friendly brand include:

recognizable and trustworthy certifications (not all green labels are equal!)

transparency

recyclable or eco-friendly packaging

Consumers who want to purchase eco-friendly products should look out for signs that a company is practicing greenwashing and is not actually selling eco-friendly products.

Top eco-friendly brands in the world

Here are some of the best companies when it comes to eco-friendly products. Note that these brands are not listed in a particular order.

Pela

Pela is a wonderful company that sells plastic-free items. Their most remarkable product is their 100% compostable phone case.

According to the company’s founder, Jeremy Lang, their phone cases have considerably reduced the amount of plastic used in the world.

They have reported that over 313,000 pounds of plastic were successfully removed thanks to the sales of their plastic-free phone cases.

These phone cases are compatible with most phone brands. You can now purchase your own iPhone case, download an entertaining game, learn about poker hands, and have a fun time while helping combat plastic pollution.

Patagonia

Patagonia is one of the most well-known companies when it comes to eco-friendly products and brand initiatives. The company is particularly famous for its outdoor clothing such as mountain climbing gear and trekking equipment.

The brand is a Certified B-Corporation that uses many recycled or organically grown raw materials. It aims to become completely carbon neutral by 2025.

The company has also pledged 1% of its sales to the conservation of the natural environment for the last 35 years.

Aroma-Zone

This French company is extremely successful in France, particularly in the romantic city of Paris. Due to its huge success in the country, the company has decided to expand to other European countries and offer worldwide shipping options.

As non-European consumers wait for an Aroma-Zone shop to open in their country or near their house, they can support the brand by ordering on their website.

International shipping is not the most eco-friendly solution of course. However, the recyclable packaging options that the brand offers, as well as their excellent, organic and ethically sourced products, compensate for the carbon footprint caused by international shipping.

If you are still not a fan of international shipping, pop by one of their stores during your next trip to France.

It is known for the extremely wide variety of organic products it sells from the thousands of essential oils it offers, to the diverse creams, brushes, hydrolats, soaps, makeup products, and containers, among many more.

The brand also offers free DIY guides, purchasable books and regular workshops to teach consumers how to make their own creams and beauty products, tailored specifically for their skin.

Seventh Generation

Cleaning your house with toxic products contained in plastic bottles and bags is not the most eco-friendly practice there is.

To remedy this issue and the plastic-filled market, Seventh Generation sells plant-based cleaning products made with ingredients that were ethically and sustainably sourced.

The brand’s containers and packaging is also eco-friendly as it is made of recycled materials. Finally, the company supports non-profit organizations by giving some of its profits to fight climate change.

The founders have created the Seventh Generation Foundation to encourage eco-friendly behaviors and initiatives. They also support the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign.

Final thoughts

This article discussed what is understood by ‘eco-friendly brands’, followed by a list of some of the world’s most eco-friendly companies.

There are, of course, many other wonderful eco-friendly brands on the market. Consumers can support and promote other companies who are doing great environmentally friendly work.

Just look out for companies that claim to be eco-friendly but are simply greenwashing their products.