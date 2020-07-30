The Environmentally Friendly Companies Leading The Way

We all need to look after our world a bit better. It’s no secret. Times are certainly worrying from an environmental perspective, but change is hopefully on the horizon.

As various organisations, like ours, and influential figures from around the globe continue to spread awareness around the issue, public conscience is growing, and people are starting to listen. It is tough though, especially when there's so much to compete with, be it news or entertainment and the like. Still, the message mustn't get lost among all the other distractions in the world. Thankfully, to hammer home that message further, various companies are leading the way.

With the world pulling together in recent times and the environmental message getting through, we thought we’d highlight some of the environmentally friendly companies who are doing their bit to help spread the word. We covered how to run a successful eco-friendly business, so here are a few companies who are also doing their bit also. They deserve some recognition for it, after all.

Patagonia

A perfect example of an environmentally friendly business, Patagonia is strongly against fast fashion – something that has taken hold in recent times. To combat it, Patagonia has launched a programme called Worn Wear, offering their customers the opportunity to a repair and reuse programme. On top of this, the materials they use are sourced responsibly, and many of their products are also made from recycled products. It’s also a bluesign-certified brand, with Patagonia pledging to make its supply chain carbon-neutral by 2025. How refreshing.

IKEA

With success can come a loss in terms of the original message they set out to achieve, as greed and money takes over. Thankfully, not in IKEA’s case. They have never stopped their sustainability message and continue to do excellent work. At the end of last year, the company said it had plans to invest $220 million in green energy, reforestation and forest protection projects. They also use sustainable cotton and wool and have started to phase out single-use plastic, with all of its lights being energy-efficient LEDs, too. Great work, IKEA.

tentree

Tentree have a simple but highly admirable aim – for every sale made, they will then plant ten trees. Since that pledge, the company has planted nearly 40 million trees in over eight countries. They plan on reaching 1 billion by 2030, which is achievable given their success so far. Alongside this, their products are made from sustainable materials, they endorse complete transparency and are therefore open when it comes to sharing any information around its manufacturing and revealing its environmental footprint.

Lush

Leading the way in their particular retail space, Lush has followed an ecological approach since its inception. Lush are dead against animal testing, so have therefore have made sure all of their products are 100% vegetarian, alongside 89% of their products also being vegan. The company only use raw, natural and fair trade ingredients too. Lush don’t use plastic packaging either, with all of their plastic bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled material. Neat, right?

Adidas

Adidas has let itself down in the past, but they’re certainly making amends these days. It has introduced Adidas x Parley footwear, which is made from up-cycled ocean plastic. The company also advocate waterless dyeing, which has seen their energy usage and chemical components reduced by 50%. There’s a 100% recyclable shoe model coming in 2021, too.