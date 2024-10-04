Bracing For The Great Displacement

The Great Displacement by Jake Bittle delves into the human cost of climate change, focusing on the mass migrations already happening within the United States due to extreme weather events. Bittle illustrates how rising sea levels, wildfires, and droughts are forcing people to abandon their homes, particularly in vulnerable areas like coastal cities and rural regions. He offers personal stories of individuals and communities forced to relocate, alongside an analysis of the broader implications for society. Bittle argues that this is just the beginning of a larger trend, with millions more likely to be displaced in the coming decades, reshaping the country’s demographic landscape