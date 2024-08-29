The Greenest President Ever? Assessing Biden’s Environmental Legacy

Dear EarthTalk: Now that his time as president is winding down, what will Joe Biden’s environmental legacy look like in the eyes of history?

—Maria T., Pittsburgh. PA

Joe Biden’s run in the nation’s highest office may be over soon, BUT his environmental legacy will likely be remembered as a pivotal step in American history towards fighting climate change and building a more sustainable future. Since his tenure as V.P. in 2016, Biden has made ambitious environmental goals and proposed legislative efforts to establish the U.S. as a world leader in reducing climate change.

On his first day in office as President, Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement that Donld Trump withdrew from during his term. Adopted by 196 countries (including the U.S.) in 2015, the Paris Climate Agreement aims to hold “the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and incentivizing low-carbon solutions. However, following Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, the U.S. rejoined with even bigger plans for the U.S. to fight against climate change. According to the non-profit World Resources Institute, the U.S. is now on track to reach Biden’s goal of cutting 50 percent of carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 2030.

In addition to Biden’s efforts on the Paris Climate Agreement, his passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and CHIPS and Science Act will also likely be seen as a major achievement in his environmental legacy. The IRA is the most significant climate legislation in history, granting more than one trillion dollars in federal tax credits and tens of billions of dollars in investments and incentives for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and renewable energy. The acts not only create more jobs for green energy production but also demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to building a low-carbon economy.

Another major aspect of Biden’s environmental legacy is his efforts on environmental justice. Through the Justice40 program, the Biden administration has pledged “40 percent of the overall benefits” of Federal investments in climate and affordable housing to disadvantaged communities affected by pollution. By allocating significant resources to help disadvantaged communities, the U.S government can provide infrastructure and “confront decades of underinvestment in disadvantaged communities.”

No doubt, Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the most environmentally-focused American presidents. No other president has enacted as many policies and put in as many resources to combat climate change and its surrounding issues as Biden. However, while his administration has made significant progress in some areas, long-term solutions can only come to fruition through sustained implementation of these policies by future administrations.

