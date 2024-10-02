In The Heat Will Kill You First, Jeff Goodell provides a vivid and alarming exploration of the growing dangers of extreme heat due to climate change. The book paints a portrait of how rising temperatures threaten not only ecosystems but also human survival, with heat waves killing more people globally than any other natural disaster.

Goodell draws from a variety of stories—urban heat islands, agricultural impacts, and the risks to public health—detailing how heat waves are becoming deadlier each year. He emphasizes that while we often focus on sea level rise and storms, heat is the most immediate and direct threat from global warming, a silent and deadly force that will reshape life on Earth​